Notshe starts for Sharks against Leinster, ex-Maties star in line for URC debut

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named his team for Saturday's URC clash against Leinster in Dublin.

Everitt made just two changes to the starting XV which edged the Dragons 20-19 in Newport last weekend.

Both changes are rotational in the forward pack, with Sikhumbuzo Notshe coming in for Phepsi Buthelezi at No 8 and Hyron Andrews replacing Reniel Hugo in the second row.

On the bench, former Maties star Nevaldo Fleurs are in line to make his URC debut for the Sharks.

The 22-year-old flyhalf/fullback, who was the top points-scorer this year's Varsity Cup with 118, recently joined the Sharks on a two-deal deal.

Sharks team: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Dylan Richardson, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Nevaldo Fleurs, 23 Marnus Potgieter

With a Sharks loose trio leaning towards mobility and athleticism, rather than big, heavy ball-carriers, Notshe fits the bill this week alongside flankers James Venter and Dylan Richardson.

"As coaches, we're really excited with what we've seen [with the loose trio] over the last couple of weeks, it’s been phenomenal, and we know there’s going to be even more improvement in that department as we progress in the competition," assistant coach Warren Whiteley said.

"What's most important for us is the cohesion of the players which is really important and that does take time, especially in a loose trio and they'll find each other the more they play together.

"And we have our Springboks as well as guys coming back from injury who will join the squad. But it’s really all about cohesion, guys playing together and finding combinations that work best for the team."

Looking ahead to the Leinster clash, Whiteley admits they face a stern challenge.

"We know Leinster have a powerful pack and a very strong maul - amongst other things - and this week is another great opportunity for us to keep improving."

Saturday's clash kicks off at 18:05 (SA time).



