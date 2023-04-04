1h ago

'Now to separate men from boys': A sterner test awaits SA sides in Champions Cup last 8, warns Jake

Makazole Mapimpi. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
  • Bulls director of rugby Jake White said "the men get separated from the boys" during Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-finals.
  • White's team exited at the hands of Toulouse on Sunday, who will host the Sharks, a team that beat Munster.
  • The Stormers travel to Sandy Park for a last-eight date with Exeter Chiefs, the 2020 edition winners.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White believes the last eight stage of the Champions Cup will be a much sterner test for the remaining South African teams than the ones they had to overcome in the last 16.

The Sharks travel to Toulouse (16:00), France, to face the same team that ousted the Bulls from the competition last Sunday, while the Stormers go to Sandy Park in England (18:30) where they will face Exeter Chiefs, the outfit White's men met in the pool stages.

CONFIRMED | Who and where SA sides will play in QFs of Champions, Challenge Cups

Both Toulouse and Exeter have won the premier European competition in the last three years, while the former boasts the best competition record with five titles.

"I'm not trying to be clever, but this is an incredibly tough competition to win," White said.

"Now, it becomes tough. Now you look at the La Rochelles, the Saracens, the Leinsters, Toulouse ... those teams are historically the powerhouses of Heineken Cup rugby.

"Now the men get separated from the boys. It will be a great test to see where we are. You really need to play well to get over the line.

"Once you make the last 16, your fortunes can sometimes be influenced by the draw you have or the teams you have to play against. Sometimes it's influenced by teams that have big games the week before or after you play them.

"For argument's sake, if you face a French team that loses its first or second Heineken Cup game, generally, some French teams wouldn't even send their main guys to the next round. And that's easier than playing teams that historically take this tournament seriously.

"It's now real knockout rugby and the best players come through. All the teams will send out their main players."

White used French Top 14 side Racing Metro as an example of a team that struggled to turn domestic dominance into European trophy-winning capability.

"I used the Racing Metro example," said White, who coached Montpellier in France between 2014 and 2017.

"They've had great sides for a long time and they just can't get over the line and win the competition - even with the good sides they had when they were dominating in France."

