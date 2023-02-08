08 Feb

add bookmark

'Nowhere I'd rather be': Tighthead Fouche extends contract with the Stormers

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neethling Fouche (Gallo)
Neethling Fouche (Gallo)

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, a United Rugby Championship (URC) winner with the Stormers, has extended his contract with the Cape-based franchise for another three years.

READ | Rassie Erasmus book on the way: 'Very few people know the real me'

A regular for both Western Province and the Stormers, Fouche has plied his trade in the Cape for the past six seasons and has built up a reputation as a fearsome scrummager and a contributor all over the rugby field. 

To date, Fouche has played 33 times for Western Province and has 46 Stormers caps to his credit.

Speaking after the announcement of Fouche's new contract, Stormers head coach John Dobson said Fouche brought a lot to the table for his team. 

“Neethling has worked hard on his game over the last six years here, and we have all seen the results," said Dobson.

"He brings a lot to the team in every aspect of the game. His basics are sound, and he is as physical as they come, but he also has a good rugby brain, which is so valuable.

"We are looking forward to seeing where Neethling can go in what is usually the prime period for players in his position," Dobson added.

The 30-year-old Fouche said he was more than happy to continue his career in the Cape.

“There is nowhere I would rather be playing my rugby right now, and there is a lot to be excited about going forward as a member of this squad," said Fouche. 

"How fortunate we are to play rugby for a living. I want to keep challenging myself to hit the highest standards possible while enjoying what I do, and wherever that leads me, I'll be happy."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Fixtures
Fri 17 Feb 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Ulster
Ulster
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 17 Feb 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Munster
Munster
Ospreys
Ospreys
Thomond Park, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 18 Feb 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Emirates Lions
Emirates Lions
Sharks
Sharks
Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 04 Feb 23
Sharks
Sharks 19
Stormers
Stormers 46
Sun 29 Jan 23
Zebre
Zebre 24
Ospreys
Ospreys 28
Sat 28 Jan 23
Connacht
Connacht 43
Lions
Lions 24
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo