'Nowhere I'd rather be': Tighthead Fouche extends contract with the Stormers

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, a United Rugby Championship (URC) winner with the Stormers, has extended his contract with the Cape-based franchise for another three years.

READ | Rassie Erasmus book on the way: 'Very few people know the real me'

A regular for both Western Province and the Stormers, Fouche has plied his trade in the Cape for the past six seasons and has built up a reputation as a fearsome scrummager and a contributor all over the rugby field.

To date, Fouche has played 33 times for Western Province and has 46 Stormers caps to his credit.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

Speaking after the announcement of Fouche's new contract, Stormers head coach John Dobson said Fouche brought a lot to the table for his team.



“Neethling has worked hard on his game over the last six years here, and we have all seen the results," said Dobson.

"He brings a lot to the team in every aspect of the game. His basics are sound, and he is as physical as they come, but he also has a good rugby brain, which is so valuable.

"We are looking forward to seeing where Neethling can go in what is usually the prime period for players in his position," Dobson added.

The 30-year-old Fouche said he was more than happy to continue his career in the Cape.

“There is nowhere I would rather be playing my rugby right now, and there is a lot to be excited about going forward as a member of this squad," said Fouche.

"How fortunate we are to play rugby for a living. I want to keep challenging myself to hit the highest standards possible while enjoying what I do, and wherever that leads me, I'll be happy."



