'Old school' Jake honoured to be part in SA rugby's storied rivalry: 'North v South alive and well'

The Stormers and Bulls renew their rivalry with a blockbuster URC clash in Cape Town on Friday.

The hosts have won all of the last three matches between the sides.

Both coaches have spoken to the North v South rivalry being as strong as ever.

Bulls coach Jake White says he is "honoured" to be part of South African rugby's traditional North v South derby as excitement around Friday night's United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Stormers at DHL Stadium on Friday builds.

The Stormers, the 2021/22 URC champions, have won all of the last three fixtures between the sides in the competition under John Dobson, but the Bulls have been ever-improving under White and rested a host of big-name players in the recent European Champions Cup fixture block.

It is an incredibly difficult match to call, with the teams tied on 34 points on the URC log while the winner of Friday's clash will claim second spot.

Dobson, who was on the receiving end of a few losses to the Bulls in the season before the URC officially began, acknowledged on Thursday that this fixture does have extra "spice" and that it would always mean the world to him and his players.

And while the two coaches have built up an intriguing rivalry over the last two years, White agrees, highlighting the respect both camps have for what has once again become South African rugby's premier derby.

"I'm a big one for old-school values and when Tukkies played Maties and WP played Northern Transvaal, Doc [Danie] Craven always said that when those two unions are strong, South African rugby is strong," said White.

"I think it's fantastic that the North v South derby as we know it is back to being competitive. As a schools master I always used to tell boys that I coached that one of the things you want to do is make sure that derby games stay derby games forever, otherwise it means one team has fallen by the wayside.

"There is no doubt that this is a derby and that North/South rugby is alive and well. It's healthy, and it doesn't get any easier from here. The more these two teams challenge each other with the squads they have, the harder it gets.

"I'm very honoured that I'm part of a Bulls team that can play in a derby game and is given the kudos of what people say it is. Hopefully tomorrow night we will do that rivalry justice."

White also spoke to his selection policy and the decision to rest players in the build-up to this game.

"This match is not the measure of whether resting them last week works or doesn't work," said White.

"The measurement of resting and rotating players, and trying different combinations, is in June next year.

"We just flew back [from Exeter] on Monday at lunchtime, and there is no way you can fly guys economy class for 26 hours and then play the Stormers, who are the URC champions, on a Friday night.

"It's important for people to understand. Tomorrow [Friday] is another opportunity to play the Stormers, who have beaten us three times in a row.

"We'll see in June when we have to play three competitions, and we'll see then whether creating depth has worked. I'm 100% sure it will."

Kick-off is at 19:15.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Clayton Blommetjies.

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck Du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Stravino Jacobs



