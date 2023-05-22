'One team we haven't beaten': Stormers forwards coach gives Senatla, Munster and Dweba their dues

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani said Joseph Dweba's choice of words on a widely circulated video aren't a fair reflection of him.

In the video in which the Stormers were celebrating hosting a home final after Munster stunned Leinster on 13 May, Dweba was seen mouthing off expletives.

Hlungwani said the defending champions will also be playing for Seabelo Senatla, whose career hangs by a thread after a car accident.

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani said Joseph Dweba's use of expletives after the team found out that they would host the United Rugby Championship final weren't a fair reflection of the Springbok hooker.

In a widely shared video clip on social media, Dweba is seen mouthing off expletives as the Stormers, who had beaten Connacht on the same day that Munster had upset Leinster in the semi-finals, celebrated the unexpected boon of hosting a second consecutive final.

Last season the defending champions hosted the Bulls in the URC final blockbuster at Cape Town Stadium.

The video has since been deleted, but Hlungwani was quick to point out that Dweba is a man who walks the talk.

"Joseph is a proud and bubbly player who has a bit of a mouth on him," Hlungwani said.

"However, he is one guy who usually backs up his words, but in seeing what was said, it wasn't something that should have gone out in public.

"It's not necessarily his fault, but if there's one guy I would bet to back up their own words, it is Joseph. But it's something we had a long chat about.

Hlungwani added that they respect Munster and consider them as their biggest obstacle in the URC so far.

"They are one team we haven't beaten in the URC and they're coming here with a strong team.

"They're a team we respect highly."

It was confirmed on Monday that Springbok lock RG Snyman, centre Malakai Fekitoa, scrumhalf Conor Murray and centre/wing Calvin Nash are available for selection to play for Munster on Saturday and have travelled to South Africa in a 30-man squad.

Munster, who have been underestimated by most this season, had the better of the Stormers in Cape Town in April.

While the Stormers will be blessed with the return of fit-again Marvin Orie and Deon Fourie to training this week, they are still without wing Seabelo Senatla, who was involved in a car accident early in May.

In an exclusive series of interviews with News24, Stormers coach John Dobson confirmed that Senatla had suffered career-threatening injuries to his arm.

Hlungwani, while not familiar with the exact details of what transpired with Senatla, said they would be stepping out at Cape Town Stadium with the speedster in mind.

Senatla has had a stop-start season with the Stormers, with a long-term injury suffered against Connacht last year ruling him out until this year before the accident took place.

"I don't have the exact details of the surgery and how it went, but Seabelo's one of us," Hlungwani said.

"Everyone here, including the coach and players, will do our best to make him happy and represent him as best as we can."