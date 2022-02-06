'Outstanding' Du Plessis showing proves there's method to Stormers' Willemse-Gelant 'madness'

Dan du Plessis' superb showing for the Stormers in their win over the Sharks illustrated that there's more to the Warrick Gelant-Damian Willemse strategy than just managing those two players.

Stormers coach John Dobson had been criticised for not including the Springbok duo together in his starting line-up.

But the faith in Du Plessis shows that the Stormers are far more than just two gifted play-makers.

There have been a few moans and groans in the past two weeks, but Stormers coach John Dobson's insistence on not including both Warrick Gelant and Damian Willemse in his starting XV once again paid off following Saturday's fine United Rugby Championship triumph over the Sharks.

The two Springbok backs, considered the most gifted in the Cape franchise's squad, have been alternated from the bench to date, leading to much intrigue.

But, in keeping the previously maligned Dan du Plessis at inside centre - a move than meant Willemse was picked as replacement to accommodate a start for Gelant at fullback - Dobson vividly illustrated that his strategy is about far more than just managing his two superstars.

Du Plessis had an excellent outing, flourishing as a proverbial barnstormer in midfield while also contributing some robust defence.

"I thought he was outstanding. He is a classic 12, nice and direct, physical," said Dobson.

"The Sharks moved Lukhanyo Am into 12. Obviously, he is one of the best defenders in the game at No 13.



"So, our plan was to go through the middle and I thought Dan did it really, really well."

The 26-year-old, son of former maverick Springbok Michael, did go off in the second half with an ankle sprain though team management are confident it won't affect his involvement in next week's match against the Lions at Ellis Park.

His presence is indicative of another theme that's steadily becoming dominant in the Stormers' encouraging rise in the URC.

When the Capetonians travel to the Highveld next week, the number of surviving players from 2019's Super Rugby campaign will be very much apparent.

Yet in Du Plessis and a few others, the Stormers have been able re-build around a small core of loyalists while, in hindsight, recruiting shrewdly despite financial difficulties.

"When you look back to one of the last Super Rugby games of 2019, we played the Lions at Ellis Park, out of that 23, 16 players have left the union," said Dobson.

"We tried to do a rebuild, without falling off a cliff which has happened to some teams in the past. I don't want to rest on my laurels, but I think we have done a reasonable job."

Indeed, virtually all of the Stormers' recruitments over the past 18 months have paid off.

"Budget-wise, there's a difference, without question. But if we keep this group together, the way they work for each other, it’s exciting for us. Obviously, we will look to bolster along the way as things get more settled.



"I'm very proud of them. To play rugby in this province, you have to be resilient and they have shown that. They are a really tight group.

"All the guys we have recruited, Marvin Orie for example, he is just a consummate professional. We have just got the right guys in. Warrick Gelant, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, we have got a really nice young group."



“I am really optimistic. If we can keep it together, we could do something special.”