Over 1.6 million fans help smash overall URC attendance record

Over 1.6 million fans will attend URC matches in the 2022/23 season.

A sold-out crowd in Saturday's final in Cape Town will also set a new attendance record for a URC final.

URC CEO Martin Anayi said they were "blown away" by the attendance records set this season.

The United Rugby Championship will set a new record for season-long attendance when the Stormers host Munster in Saturday's Grand Final in Cape Town.

READ | URC Grand Final - Stormers v Munster: All you need to know

According to tournament organisers, by the time Saturday’s final kicks off at 18:30, over 1.6 million would have attended URC games in the 2022/23 season.

A sold-out crowd of 55 000 will also set a new attendance record for a URC final (formerly PRO14).

Average attendances have grown to just shy of 10 000 (9 893) per match for the regular season, which is the highest average the league has ever recorded.

All 16 teams in the URC experienced an increase in average attendance from the 2021/22 season, with overall match attendance up by 36 percent.

According to the official URC website, a total of 1 424 520 fans attended the regular season games in Rounds 1 to 18 with a further 152 954 coming to the six quarter-final and semi-final matches.

The 55 000 tickets sold for Saturday's final will see that figure for the playoff games top over 200 000 and set a new overall season record of 1 632 474.

Record-breaking figures for URC attendances in 2022/23: - Grand Final attendance of 55 000 will bring total attendance for the season to 1 632 474 - Total cumulative attendance for R1-18 was 1 424 520, the highest in the competition history (including previous iterations) - Average match attendance for R1-18 was 9 893 - the highest in competition history (including previous iterations) - Total cumulative attendance for the full season (excluding Grand Final) is 1 577 114 - the highest in competition history (including previous iterations) - Total cumulative attendance for playoffs so far (QF and SF) is 152 954 - the highest in competition history (including previous iterations) - Average match attendance for playoffs so far (QF and SF) is 25 432 - the highest in competition history (including previous iterations) - Leinster v Munster set a new record for highest attendance in northern hemisphere for a non-play-Off game at 26 795 - Stormers set overall record for a non final playoff game with 47 261 attending their semi-Final against Connacht - All 16 URC franchises have a higher average match attendance compared to last season, with overall average match attendance increasing by 36% - 123 307 record attendance for a single round recorded in Round 11

ALSO READ | SA's Franco Smith scoops URC Coach of the Season accolade

URC CEO Martin Anayi said they were "blown away" by the attendance records set across the league this season.

"Our teams put tremendous work into improving their match-day experiences for fans and promoting their games and this should give everyone in rugby great encouragement for next season.

"We are early days still for the URC but it is clear that fans are responding to the draw of the South African sides and the 18-round format which has increased jeopardy and competition across the board.

"The sell-out crowd in Cape Town this weekend is a fantastic sign of interest in URC, however, we are just as pleased with setting a new record for regular season attendances and there should be great pride across all 16 teams in that collective achievement," said Anayi.



