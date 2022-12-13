Ox Nche cops 3-week suspension for red card against Harlequins

Nche was ruled to have contravened Law 9.13, which states, "A player must not tackle an opponent dangerously."

The disciplinary committee, made up of Declan Goodwin (Wales), Samantha Hillas KC (England) and Martyn Wood (England), looked at video imagery of the incident. They also heard submissions from Nche, and his legal representative, who felt that a red card was not warranted.

The committee, however, found that because there was contact with Walker's head, the tackle was carried out in a dangerous manner and determined the ban at six weeks.