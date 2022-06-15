United Rugby Championship

'Petersen will start': Dobson confirms at least one change in Stormers' starting XV for URC final

Kamva Somdyala
Stormers head coach John Dobson has confirmed at least one change to his starting XV to tackle the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final on Saturday.

The game gets underway from the Cape Town stadium at 19:30.

The Stormers booked their spot in the final by beating Ulster 17-15 in dramatic fashion last week.

That win has claimed a casualty in URC top try-scorer Leolin Zas who will have to undergo ankle surgery after limping off in the semi-final.

Strongman Angelo Davids and the acrobatic Sergeal Petersen would be the obvious two players who would come into the picture to fill the void.

Dobson was happy to share his mind had been made up: "Petersen will start," the coach told reporters. 

"Sergeal can produce that odd-minute of absolute magic," Dobson said after revealing his choice.

"Warrick [Gelant] likes the idea of playing with him," Dobson continued, adding, "he’s different [to Zas] and different in the set-up of our team, but I don’t think there’s much difference to the overall shape of the team".

Having been tormented by his 6-2 bench split putting him in tricky positions for two weekends running, not only is he going to persist with it in the final, he can’t remember the last time he’s split his bench 5-3.

"I don’t see us changing [the bench split]," Dobson confirmed.

Replacement lock Adre Smith was served with a red card last week after he appeared to eye-gouge Ulster’s Iain Henderson.

Dobson said he’s ineligible for selection as URC authorities deal with the matter.

