Phepsi on playing for fans after KZN disaster: 'It's extra motivation to make people happy'

Sharks loosie Phepsi Buthelezi says they are motivated to "make people happy" following the flooding disaster that hit KwaZulu-Natal.

The Sharks face Leinster at Kings Park in the aftermath of devastating floods that have claimed more than 400 lives and displaced many in the province.

Buthelezi says he has also grown in confidence after wearing the No 8 jersey in Springbok Sikhumbuzo Notshe's absence.

As KwaZulu-Natal deals with the very real impact of recent floods and the mounting death toll, the Sharks have taken it upon themselves to shine a light in a place filled with plenty of darkness this weekend.

No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, one of the young leaders in the team, said they would use this weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) game against Leinster at Kings Park, Durban, to brighten the mood around the place after floods ravaged the province.

"As a province, we've been through a lot over the past couple of days," said Buthelezi, who hails from Hluhluwe.

"That's something we've spoken about as a squad. We've been given this wonderful opportunity that we're going to have this Saturday to make everyone happy.

"All our fans are going to be here, people are going to come out in their numbers and bring their families.

"It's going to be an awesome day to be a Shark. Given what's happened, it's extra motivation for us to make our people happy.

"After the events of this past week or so, people want to come to the stadium and see something positive.

"They want to see us working hard, scoring some amazing tries and that's what the team is aiming to do."





Buthelezi, whose real name is Phendulani, captained the Currie Cup side last year and has already shown the potential of holding the armband in the senior URC setup.

The loose forward has also grown in his role as a starting No 8, making the most of his game minutes while Springbok Sikhumbuzo Notshe was returning from injury.

The 22-year-old has formed a formidable back-row partnership with Henco Venter and Bok captain Siya Kolisi, which should relish playing against Leinster sans British & Irish Lion Jack Conan.

"I'm feeling really good about my game," said Phepsi.

"I'm happy with how I'm playing at the moment but credit must go to the squad for how we are playing. It's very easy to perform as an individual if the team is doing well.

"I'm very fortunate to be in a place where I've had a few games under my belt and I've slowly but surely gotten used to how things are done at this level.

"Obviously, Notshe being injured gave me more opportunities in the No 8 jersey. But having a guy like Notshe back is awesome for the team and the supporters in general.

"That game time is coming through for me now. I'm feeling confident, and that's come from the exposure I've had playing in the Sharks No 8 jersey, which has always been a dream of mine."

