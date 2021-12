PICTURES | SA franchises return to unfamiliar mid-season training ahead of URC resumption

South African franchises returned to mid-season training this week ahead of their eagerly anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) resumption come January.

The Stormers made their way back from a shorter than usual festive season break on Tuesday, the same day as the Sharks.

The Bulls were also pictured conducting a fitness session on Wednesday morning.

Fitness session this morning for the Vodacom Bulls. Entering Europe have change the dinamics for us completely. Our professional team’s off season will now be June/July/ August. That creates an opportunity in the middle of the tradisional season,for exciting school en club rugby pic.twitter.com/BGwgv0SiMG — Willem Strauss (@willemStrauss9) December 29, 2021

2021 REVIEW | Muted evolution ... but Springboks stayed supreme

Covid-19 case spikes this summer in the country wreaked havoc with the URC schedule seeing European teams scampering to leave SA as the Omicron variant discovery cause UK borders to close - to Southern African travellers, at least.

Welsh outfit Cardiff Rugby were badly affected as they were stuck for days in South Africa after members of their entourage tested positive for the virus.

Picking up where we left off before the break. The grind continues ????#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/fFvHhUEUC5 — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) December 29, 2021

URC organisers had to abandon European clubs' matches in South Africa and forged ahead with local derbies at the start of December in lieu of matches involving Cardiff, Scarlets, Munster and Zebre who toured here.



When the competition resumes this Saturday 1 January, European teams will face each other before South African derbies kick-off on 22 January.

URC schedule from R10 to R17 (kick-off times subject to change):