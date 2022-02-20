Pieter-Steph du Toit set for SA return - reports

Pieter-Steph du Toit looks set to return to South Africa.

Springbok flanker, Pieter-Steph du Toit looks set to return to South African shores once his contract with the Japanese club Toyota Verblitz is over and before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.



Du Toit has a contract with the club up until May 2023 and an unnamed source, however, told Rapport that the 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year wouldn't look to renew it.

Who he would play for on his return to the country, however, isn't yet clear.

Du Toit left the Stormers last year to join the Japanese club, but his signature would be in great demand with all the South African franchises.

The Bulls have made several high profile signings under Jake White, while the Sharks have been flexing their financial muscle lately after an American consortium, MVM Holdings, took majority ownership in the Durban-based franchise in January this year.

Last week, the Sharks announced the signing of another World Cup winner in lock Eben Etzebeth, who will join from Toulon in July.

Etzebeth follows other high profile signings like Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi and hooker Bongi Mbonambi.