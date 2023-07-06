Plucky Cheetahs belatedly rewarded for on-field achievements with another Challenge Cup invite

The Cheetahs have retained their place in the EPCR Challenge Cup for next season.

The Free Staters' case had been emboldened by their Currie Cup triumph, as well as reaching the play-offs of the European competition last season.

Georgia's Black Lion makes history as the first team from that country to play in the tournament, dashing the Pumas' hopes.

The Cheetahs' poignant Currie Cup triumph and a gutsy maiden campaign in Europe - along with an organised application - proved enough leverage for them to, again, be included in next season's Challenge Cup.

This was confirmed on Thursday.

There had been some mild indignation from the franchise's hierarchy a few weeks back when, at the EPCR draw, the organisation didn't reveal its two invited teams at the forum.

Given that it also coincided with the build-up to the Currie Cup final, there had been expectations that the Jimmy Stonehouse's Pumas, fellow finalists, could stake a claim for a spot.

However, stringent financial guarantees and another full-blown transitional period in terms of playing personnel made the Lowveld team's case challenging.

Instead, Georgia's Black Lion franchise will make history by becoming the first team from that country to play in an EPCR-sanctioned competition.

As was the case last season, when they had to fork out millions to establish a "home base" in Parma, Italy, the Cheetahs will be based in Amsterdam for the upcoming campaign against European opponents.

They have been placed in pool 1 with the Sharks and will have the reprieve of playing in Bloemfontein or Durban if the algorithm-determined fixtures process pits them against each other.

Nonetheless, Cheetahs chief Ross van Reenen is a chuffed (and probably relieved) man.

"We are pleased to have been invited to compete again in the Challenge Cup and, after qualifying for the knockout stage last season, we believe we have the capacity to perform to a higher level in 2023/24. We are looking forward to making a big impression," he said.

EPCR chairperson Dominic McKay noted that the inclusion of the Cheetahs and Black Lion reflects how the organisation is trying to grow its footprint.

"The inclusion of Black Lion and the return of the Cheetahs reflect a continuing commitment to widen the scope of our tournaments and to showcase new, exciting talent for fans worldwide," he said.

"The Cheetahs have already enhanced the Challenge Cup with their performance last season, and we are confident that the Georgians’ passion and physicality will further raise the intensity of the tournament."

Intriguingly, one of the strongest applications to emerge from the tender process was that of Tel Aviv Heat, the Israeli professional outfit that was supposed to participate in SA Rugby's hugely controversial Mzansi Challenge.

The tournament was dogged by perceived political interference from pro-Palestinian interest groups decrying SA Rugby's decision, while various other foreign teams withdrew because of financial and logistical concerns.



