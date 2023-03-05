1h ago

Share

Powell admits to Sharks' ill-discipline after Stormers loss: 'We were in the game'

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neil Powell
Neil Powell
Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks coach Neil Powell says that inaccuracies caused his side to fall short following their loss to the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter on Saturday. 

Despite a second-half fight back, the Sharks were held by the hosts and lost 29-23 at Cape Town Stadium.

READ | Sport trumps politics: Stormers fans vote with their feet, shun 'protest' for superb turnout

Trailing 26-6 at half-time, the Sharks bounced back with two tries from wing Yaw Penxe and centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg to make it 26-18 heading into the last 15 minutes. 

However, a 13-man Stormers outfit held on and Powell's side fell four points short of a famous win.

"The guys showed a lot of confidence out there. It was more individual inaccuracies. There was a lot of ill-discipline in the first half that put us on the back foot," Powell told reporters on Saturday.

"We know the Stormers feed off your mistakes, that's how they scored their first three tries. It is difficult to play catch up against them."

Powell admits that the Sharks were undone by a better outfit as the Stormers extended their spot at the top, capturing five log points.

"Of course, it was an opportunity. We were in the game in the last eight minutes. One or two mistakes from individuals prevented us from getting on top of them," said Powell.

"You could see the efforts from the guys. I wish they could have got a better result, I think they deserved a better result. One or two mistakes prevented us from scoring that final blow."

The Sharks' next URC encounter is on Saturday, 25 March against the Scarlets (19:00 SA time).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksstormersurcunited rugby championshiprugby
Fixtures
Fri 24 Mar 23 21:10 PM (SAST)
Zebre
Zebre
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 24 Mar 23 21:35 PM (SAST)
Leinster
Leinster
Stormers
Stormers
RDS Arena, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 25 Mar 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Lions
Lions
Stadio Comunale di Monigo, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 04 Mar 23
Dragons
Dragons 20
Connacht
Connacht 22
Sat 04 Mar 23
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 20
Ulster
Ulster 42
Sat 04 Mar 23
Ospreys
Ospreys 20
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby 21
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo