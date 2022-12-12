1h ago

Sharks mentor praises Springboks' influence after Champions Cup triumph over Harlequins

Craig Taylor
Jaden Hendrikse (Gallo Images)
While the Sharks have been under some pressure over the past few weeks, things seem to be coming right at the coastal franchise judging from their opening Champions Cup win over English club Harlequins. 

While things didn't always go their way, with Harlequins fighting their way back into the match following a red card for prop Ox Nche in the 60th minute, the Sharks held on with Boeta Chamberlain's try sealing a 39-31 victory.  

Speaking after the match, director of rugby Neil Powell was full of praise for Jaden Hendrikse when asked about the scrumhalf's overall performance. 

"I think Jaden had an amazing game, just how he controlled the from a kicking game perspective and then also his game sense," said Powell.

"He managed the game well for us; [it was] a really good performance." 

Powell was also impressed with the Sharks' dominance at both scrums and lineouts, particularly in the first half.  

The former Blitzboks coach acknowledged that his team wanted to stop Harlequins' attack play by dominating them in the set pieces.  

"Part of our plan because we know Harlequins is a good attacking team, we tried to stop their attacking play," Powell said. 

"It was important for us to show dominance in the scrums and the lineouts and to prevent them from getting a good shot in the attack and get their attack going." 

Powell said that having Springboks like Eben Etzebeth, Nche and Bongi Mbonabi helped in that regard. 

"It's obviously great to have some of the experience of the Springboks, the front row, Ox, Bongi, Eben in the lineout, and it's also something that we have worked really hard on.

"It's great to have those players who put pressure on the opposition in whichever area and then utilize that expertise from all those different players." 

The Sharks have travelled to France to take on Bordeaux on Friday. 

Kick-off is at 22:00. 


