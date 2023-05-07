Powell rues 'costly' two yellow cards as Sharks sink in Dublin

Sharks mentor Neil Powell said his team contributed to their own demise after conceding two yellow cards in their defeat to Leinster.

The Sharks' European season ended in Saturday's URC quarter-final in Dublin, where they conceded five tries to one.

Makazole Mapimpi and James Venter were both sin-binned in the first and second half, respectively.

The result put an end to the Sharks' European hopes as they lost another United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final.

The Sharks were in the fight in Dublin, even scoring a sublime opening try through scrumhalf Grant Williams.

That was until the URC log leaders stepped it up a gear and scored their first try through Caelan Doris.

URC quarter-final results: Ulster 10-15 Connacht Stormers 33-21 Bulls Leinster 35-5 Sharks Glasgow Warriors 5-14 Munster Semi-final fixtures: Saturday, 13 May Stormers v Connacht, Cape Town - 16:00 Leinster v Munster, Dublin - 18:30

In a poor attempt to stop the Leinster No 8, Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi made contact with Doris' neck, resulting in a sin-bin.

Leinster ratcheted up their attack to go from 7-5 up in the 15th minute to 21-5 after just 25 minutes. It was a calamitous 10-minute period from which the Sharks never recovered.

"We had a great start but, unfortunately, the yellow card we conceded in the first half was costly," said Powell post-game.

"They scored two tries in that time. Even at half-time, the guys still had the belief that we can be competitive in the second half and have a chance to be successful.

"But it came down to opportunities: the one just before half-time, even three points would have made a difference as it would have taken us to within two scores instead of three.

"It's small things in a game that give you belief and momentum and get you into a positive mindset. We just weren't clinical enough.

"We missed a few opportunities in the first and second half. If you concede two yellow cards against a quality side like Leinster, they are going to punish you for it.

"They actually scored three tries in the 20 minutes we only had 14 players on the field."

Powell said the Sharks had pinpointed the yellow card trend in Leinster's games ahead of time, saying the Irish giants' pressure game forced opponents into egregious mistakes.

However, it seemed the preparation was forgotten on game day as James Venter conceded a needless second yellow card inside the last 10 minutes of the game, which killed all hope of a comeback.

The Venter faux pas also chalked off the Sharks' second try through Rohan Janse van Rensburg and the hosts scored a fifth at the other end not long after the flank struck an opponent on the head in a ruck.

"They're a quality side. Any mistakes on your side, they get on top of you and punish you for it," said Powell of Leinster.

"We looked at the last few games they played, except for the ones they played in South Africa and it's amazing how they always put pressure on a team to concede yellow cards.

"Coming into this game, in the last four games, they forced the opposition to concede seven yellow cards.

"The only team that didn't concede a yellow card was the Stormers in their 22-all draw. We knew they play a pressure game that forces you to make mistakes.

"They did it to us again tonight and it was a bit frustrating. But that's how good they are as a team."



