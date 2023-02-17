Powell suggests tug-of-war between Sharks and Stormers for Fassi is indeed brewing

Neil Powell intimated on Thursday that the Sharks are indeed involved in a tug-of-war with the Stormers for Aphelele Fassi's signature.

A weekend report noted that the Capetonians and defending URC champions had tabled a substantial offer and are apparently making decent progress.

Fassi's current agreement with the Durbanites ends in December.

The 25-year-old utility back is considered one of South Africa's most gifted attackers, especially when playing at fullback where he's afforded some extra space to weave his magic, but has fallen down the Springbok pecking order due to a combination of injury and indifferent form.

Despite boasting three Test caps and remaining a central player of national interest to Bok mentor Jacques Nienaber and co, Fassi has been tasked with improving several aspects of his game, notably underpowered defence.

Powell, the Sharks' director of rugby, made it clear the franchise still believes the man affectionately nicknamed "Weekend Special" for his invariable heroics on a given Saturday has a rosy future in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sharks team: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Henco Venter, 6 James Venter, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Reniel Hugo, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Vince Tshituka, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Ben Tapuai

"We're obviously negotiating and would like to hang on to Fassi," he said, ahead of the Sharks' trip to Johannesburg to face the Lions on Saturday.

"But again, the focus is just on this weekend as we want to be successful in that game."

As a result, Powell isn't going to compromise preparation just to prioritise convincing Fassi to stay.

"We would obviously like to hang on to him if we can, and we definitely have the discussions with him away from the game when we feel it's appropriate to speak to him about it without taking his focus away from what we need from him currently."

The Kings Park hierarchy will hope the close relationship between MVM, the franchise's majority shareholder, and talent management agency Roc Nation, of whom Fassi is a client, will prove instrumental.

The Stormers notably took Manie Libbok off the Sharks' hands back in mid-2021 and the nippy flyhalf consequently became a Springbok.

Saturday's Lions-Sharks clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 15:00.



