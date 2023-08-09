Purposeful additions to a strong spine: Running the rule over the Bulls squad for new season

The Bulls used their annual awards ceremony on Tuesday evening to confirm an imposing 57-man roster that will do duty in the URC and European Champions Cup this upcoming season.

Director of rugby Jake White has placed a premium on players with game-breaking ability to complement what is a strong spine.

The Bulls, who could point to several mitigating events, didn't perform to their usual high standards last season and have been purposeful in recruiting for the new campaign.

Bulls senior squad for 2023/24 Forwards: Akker van der Merwe, Cameron Hanekom, Cyle Brink, Dylan Smith, Deon Slabbert (loan), Elrigh Louw, Francois Klopper, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jacques Du Plessis, Jacques van Rooyen, Jannes Kirsten, Janko Swanepoel, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, JF van Heerden, Joe van Zyl, Johann Grobbelaar, Khutha Mchunu, Marcell Coetzee, Marco van Staden, Merwe Olivier, Mihlali Mosi, Mornay Smith, Mpilo Gumede, Muller Uys, Nizaam Carr, Phumzile Maqondwana, Reinhardt Ludwig, Robert Hunt, Ruan Nortje, Ruan Vermaak, Sebastian Lombard, Simphiwe Matanzima, Tiaan Lange, Tielman Nieuwoudt, Wilco Louw, WJ Steenkamp

Backs: Bernard Van der Linde, Canan Moodie, Chris Barend Smit, Chris Smith, Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Devon Williams (loan), Embrose Papier, Harold Vorster, Henry Immelman, Jaco van der Walt, Johan Goosen, Kabelo Mokoena, Keagan Johannes, Kurt-lee Arendse, Lionel Mapoe, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Sibongile Novuka, Sebastian de Klerk, Sergeal Petersen, Stedman Gans, Stravino Jacobs, Wandisile Simelane, Willie Le Roux, Zak Burger



"Our new recruits have already added fresh energy to our base and they have been warmly welcomed by the rest of the group, which is wonderful as we look to build a wonderful brotherhood amongst all the players and management alike," said White.

"We know the season will be long and to keep consistency all the way through will be vital for our campaign and this is why we have expanded our squad, to make sure we are not found wanting in certain periods and also be able to make like-for-like replacements when need be.

"Our recruitment has been intentional in making sure we find additional resources that will be able to help us get as close as possible to the goals and targets that we have in place."

News24 Sport checks out how White and Co have bolstered their ranks.

WILLIE LE ROUX

The Springboks' first-choice fullback at the World Cup and backline fulcrum is an eye-catching signing, to say the least.

White has placed a premium on game-breakers for the upcoming season and the 33-year-old stalwart falls right into that category.

It will be interesting to see how much freedom Le Roux is granted in dictating tactics - given his vast experience - but, more importantly, he returns from the relative "serene on the body" circuit that is Japan for a gig where the going is far tougher, especially in the Champions Cup.

Managing his load is going to be vital.

WILCO LOUW

This is an outstanding signing and one where the Bulls' willingness to be patient could pay off handsomely.

For almost two years, the franchise decided to absorb the loss of Trevor Nyakane by not immediately dipping into an expensive and potentially wasteful player market, rather investing in upcoming home-grown prospects in Mornay Smith and Francois Klopper, who enter 2023/24 with far more experience.

To top it off, they secured their Nyakane replacement in 14-Test Bok Louw, a classy exponent in his prime and, importantly, not quite on the national radar, which frees him up for Loftus duty.

Inspired.

AKKER VAN DER MERWE

Getty Images

There's a temptation to label him as the guy filling the Bismarck du Plessis vacancy yet that would be a misnomer.

Van der Merwe is still only 32 and his former club Sale made no secret of the fact that they were disappointed to see him go as he was playing some of the best rugby of his career.

Interestingly, he comes into a setup where he'll either have to be content with a rotational role or usurp the consistently excellent Johan Grobbelaar as first-choice hooker.

It's not something he's unfamiliar with.

Again, his "Angry Warthog" routine refers to his game-breaking ability and that's what White wants.

JACO VAN DER WALT

His Scotland Test career was brief, but the former Lions prospect grew up considerably at Edinburgh.

While not in the elite class of recruits, Van der Walt is arguably an upgrade on the current flyhalf stocks - unless Johan Goosen finds the type of form that makes him so irrepressible at times - and an excellent goal-kicker.

If the Bulls are going to continue their more attack-based evolution, the 29-year-old pivot is an eminently fine candidate to drive some of that play, especially as an underrated attacker at Ellis Park.

JANNES KIRSTEN

Those blazing locks have been trimmed, but the workhorse remains.

Kirsten is an interesting player.

Renowned as a tireless worker, his unfussy manner was perceived as him being a somewhat limited player during his first stint at Loftus.

It wasn't surprising then that some detractors found his initial deal with English giants Exeter an odd one.

Yet the club has built its immense success on data-driven, intricate recruitment and the fact that they took a punt on Kirsten and then extended his deal twice speaks volumes.

The 29-year-old returns to Pretoria a far better player.

SERGEAL PETERSEN

He's an even smaller exponent than Kurt-Lee Arendse, White's favourite pocket rocket, but shouldn't find fitting in difficult.

A year in Japan would've done his skill-set a world of good and he's used to operating in different environments, from the more pragmatic days under Robbie Fleck to the freewheeling manner of the Cheetahs.

Oh, and don't forget, he's a URC winner...

HENRY IMMELMAN

Immelman will remain one of White's more questionable signings until he's proven himself for his new team.

It's not that the utility back is a bad player, but he doesn't exactly offer anything more unique than what other stalwarts in the current backline offer.

His solid and reliable ... just like Harold Vorster, David Kriel, Chris Smith and Cornal Hendricks.

In other words: Is he what the Bulls need right now?

MPILO GUMEDE

Gallo Images

An imposing, rugged and skilful flanker capable of playing on the blindside and No 8, Gumede has all the traits that could make him Marcell Coetzee's heir apparent and is arguably a more all-round exponent than an Elrigh Louw.



His linking play should add silkiness to the Bulls' attacking play and he has the pedigree of being a former Junior Springbok star.

White enjoys such billings.

But will he be afforded the necessary game-time, especially after the Sharks didn't quite give it to him previously?

KHUTHA MCHUNU

At 26, Mchunu probably can't be considered an out-and-out prospect anymore, but there's a real sense that the former Shark comes to Pretoria with the aim of truly elevating his game.



After all, props mature later than other players.



In Durban, he was confined to Currie Cup duty because of the riches the first-team boasted at tighthead though he showed some encouraging scrum prowess in this season's domestic competition and a relish for defensive work.

DEVON WILLIAMS

It's no secret the Pumas fullback drove his coach Jimmy Stonehouse mad at times with his mercurial nature.

Moments of brilliance would be interspersed with jaw-dropping waywardness, but since reaching his 30s, Williams had matured visibly and become a rounded, key member of the Lowveld outfit that's reached two consecutive Currie Cup finals.

In fact, the former Stormer bears certain Le Roux hallmarks in terms of his ability to spot space and thread a beautiful passing movement, while also improving his left-boot immensely.

In terms of building proven depth, this loan arrangement is a useful one.

SEBASTIAN DE KLERK

2022's Currie Cup Player of the Year is no stranger to Loftus' structures, having been a junior before moving to the Pumas, where Jimmy Stonehouse and MJ Mentz's steady hands moulded him into one of the most exciting steppers in the local game.



De Klerk's nose for the try-line adds a real sting to a Bulls attack that's proven prolific over the past two seasons, but tends to go awry when the stakes are at their highest.



As a result, his instinctiveness could prove a boon.

DEON SLABBERT

Another one of Stonehouse's hidden gems, Slabbert rose to prominence in 2023 by becoming an enforcer in the Pumas pack.

Considered a second rower, the Pumas mentor re-moulded him into a blindside flanker and he earned rave reviews for his power and versatility.

A former Sharks Craven Week representative, Slabbert might've been lost in the system had he not popped up on Stonehouse's radar.

He's also on loan, but his trajectory suggests he might not stay in Nelspruit for long.



