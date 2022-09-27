Refs should deal with player dissent 'in the harshest way' – URC referees boss Tappe Henning

URC referees’ boss Tappe Henning says referees should deal harshly with any forms of dissent, such as Bandee Aki’s in the Stormers clash with Connaught.

The Ireland international centre was red-carded for a dangerous clean out against Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla.

Aki then remonstrated with Italian official Gianluca Gnecchi, whom Henning lauded for maintaining his composure.

United Rugby Championship (URC) referees' boss Tappe Henning says referees should deal harshly with any forms of dissent that can bring the game into disrepute.

Henning was on a URC round table discussing matters regarding match officials when he was asked about the incident regarding Connacht centre Bundee Aki last weekend, when the Ireland international was red-carded for a dangerous clean out against Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla.

Aki proceeded to vociferously argue with the referee in an incident that has been widely condemned by pundits.

Henning praised Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi for how he handled the incident, which could have become more emotional.

“Referees understand that players believe they are correct in their execution and what they want to do,” said Henning, the URC head of match officials.

“Players understand that, if the referee deems something is a red-card offence, it has a huge impact on their team and they are emotional. In those situations, you don’t need referees to overact.

“If it exceeds the limit and starts becoming directed at the match officials, accusing them of incompetence or directly aiming at the ability of the referee and their decision-making, we expect the referees to draw the line and say: ‘Bundee, we’ve had enough. I know you’re disappointed’.

“I thought Gianluca was very smart in how he said, ‘I explained’ and asked the captain to deal with the player, just to diffuse the situation.

“If it gets worse than that then the referee will definitely act. I’m pretty sure that in the disciplinary process, I’ve seen many times how the disciplinary hearing makes mention of the player accepting the decision of the match official on the day.

“In this case, I’m pretty sure that the disciplinary hearing will probably give its attention to that. I don’t want to say what they should do but I’ve seen examples where it was addressed.

“It comes into consideration when the sanction is being reached.”

Henning added that such behaviour can certainly influence the sanction handed down by a disciplinary committee to a player.

“Players know that poor behaviour towards the match official when such a big decision is being made can lead to a different sanction in terms of weeks.

“To sum up, we don’t want referees to overreact when they realise the player with adrenaline in the heat of the moment says something that two minutes later he’ll be sorry about.

“I’m pretty sure Bundee, when he was back in his seat, was saying, ‘Actually I am in trouble here’.

“At that moment, he would have defended [it] with his life because he’s part of a team and realises he’s let his team down [and then] he tries to defend it.

“If we sense it is becoming a problem, we’ll send out a message to the clubs first that match officials will not tolerate it and it’s a club problem. If it comes on to the field, we as match officials will deal with it in the harshest way.”