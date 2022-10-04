Resurged Lions scrummy Sanele Nohamba 'not focused' on Boks but 'in a really good space'

Resurrected uncapped Springbok scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba has found a new lease on life in Johannesburg.

The former Sharks starlet dropped out of favour on a national and provincial scale last year.

Switching to the Lions has been the career rejuvenation he needed but the Boks aren’t yet a focus.

Uncapped Springbok scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba has received an early and timely confidence-boosting rise in form since switching from the Sharks to the Lions earlier this year.

Nohamba came agonisingly close to becoming an international last year but fell badly out of favour, not just within the national setup, where he was released from camp, but at the Sharks too, where close mate and shirt rival Jaden Hendrikse had the leg up.

Hendrikse has gone on to wrest the Springbok starting No 9 jersey from Faf de Klerk in the interim.

But the Lions have offered Nohamba a lifeline that the man from Alice has grabbed with both hands.

READ | Attitude over structure as Bok legend Jaque Fourie sees '100% better' Lions defence

His backline coach, Ricardo Loubscher, a former Bok also from the Eastern Cape, said the 23-year-old isn't thinking about the Boks for now but on his performances in the United Rugby Championship.

"The big thing with Sanele was just for him to get game time," said Loubscher.

"I had a conversation with him this morning (Monday) and he’s in a really good space. He understands the game in terms of game management.

"But I don't think Springbok selection will be his focus. The big thing for him now is to focus on playing well and put in good performances week-in and week-out.

"We are really happy with the way our nines and 10s are going at the moment."

READ HERE | SA teams' flying URC start: Improved ref calls, adjusting to Europe and a favourable bounce

Indeed, Nohamba has dovetailed beautifully with Gianni Lombard, the flyhalf who has been reborn since overcoming two career-threatening knee injuries on either leg.

Nohamba also won the Man-of-the-Match award when the Lions came from behind to beat the Ospreys in Swansea in round two.

The idea of having mercurial speed merchant Morne van den Berg as a second-half Tasmanian devil has given Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen a neat halfback collection from which to form a strong unit.