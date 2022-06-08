Returning Kurt-Lee has Bull(ish) desire to topple Irish giants: 'We owe Leinster a challenge'

Kurt-Lee Arendse's explicitly expressed desire to take on Leinster should be considered a warning to the Irish giants.

The Bulls fullback is available for the URC semi-final in Dublin and his impact on the campaign has been massive.

Skipper Marcell Coetzee labels his teammate as one of the X-factor players that can define the course of a playoff in an instant.

"I really want to play against them."

As innocuous as it sounds, Kurt-Lee Arendse's enthusiasm should actually be interpreted as a warning to Irish heavyweights Leinster, the Bulls' opponents in Friday's United Rugby Championship semi-final in Dublin.

The 26-year-old Blitzboks star has taken to the 15-man game like a duck to water, revelling in his role as one of Jake White's freewheeling yet incisive attacking weapons in this inaugural campaign.

Despite missing six matches during the regular season as well as last week's epic quarter-final against the Sharks, Arendse has been, frankly, astoundingly effective.

His metres gained tally of 991 is the most in the competition as well as the 23 times he's broken the line.

As a result, he's been rewarded with seven tries too.

Not even the lingering effects of his recent thumb injury - which has seen him train with a strapped hand this week - can quell his desire to test himself against arguably the top team in Europe.

That type of determination, Arendse pointed out, is directly down to the fighting spirit he learned during his time at the national Sevens side.

"I learned with the Sevens team that you have to go and face that challenge if you want to win," he said.

"You’ve got to say yes to the challenge. You have to adapt when things don't go your way. I put myself through this for people who have maybe given up on their dreams, and to show them that if you really want to, you can make it and fulfil your dreams."

Best team in the competition

Closer to the immediate Bulls environment, Arendse believes that the Bulls need to show not only Leinster but the rest of the rugby fraternity that they've grown from the outfit that lost 3-31 back in September.

"We do owe Leinster a challenge and the boys are ready and want to win. I'm really excited for this match. Leinster are a good team and I really want to play against them.

"It's Leinster. Every team wants to beat Leinster and it will be a great challenge to compete against the best team in the competition."

Bulls skipper Marcell Coetzee also came across as distinctively cheery at the thought that the twinkle-toed fullback is in selection contention for the match.

"Having Kurt-Lee back in the squad is phenomenal," he said.

"He’s had an exceptional season for the Bulls, and he is that player on the field that just brings that X-factor, that can create something out of nothing - which is what you want when the tide is high and the pressure is on.

"You need that bit of magic, that game-breaker, and he is definitely one of them."

The Bulls announce their team for Friday's match on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 20:35.