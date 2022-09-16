Returning Lion Coetzee banks on experience to get off to good URC start against Bulls

Lions fullback Andries Coetzee acknowledged that they need to get off to a good start when they face the Bulls on Saturday.

The Jukskei Derby will be the opening salvo of South Africa's second United Rugby Championship excursion.

The Lions lost both games to the Bulls last year and only won one South African derby.

Andries Coetzee has observed and been part of the Lions' different rebuilding stints, but as one of the few remaining players from the Johan Ackermann era, he knows they need to get off to a good start against the Bulls on Saturday.

The sides meet in their United Rugby Championship opener at Ellis Park and the Lions, who are off on their travels from next week onwards, know beating the Bulls is significant for them.

The Lions, despite their excellence against the European sides, where they only lost one game against them at home, were manhandled by their South African counterparts.

Coetzee, who was part of the Lions' mazy runs to Super Rugby playoffs, knows how important winning at home will be.

"It's very important that we get our rebuilding journey off to a good start. We're heading overseas and we have a home game," Coetzee said.

"It’s a big game for us and home games are the matches that we need to win, especially if you want to reach the quarter-finals.

"The first couple of games are going to be very important for us. It may be the first game of the season and the guys may be rusty, but I know the Bulls will run the ball.

"However, at this point of the season as we start now, it's difficult to say what we'll expect from the Bulls."

Coetzee has spent some time away from Lions, where he played for the Kintetsu Liners and Benetton.

Having had a taste of Super Rugby, Japanese rugby, and even a bit of URC last season with Benetton, Coetzee has been in a position to notice changes and also be able to lend an experienced hand.

Coetzee, who has been capped 13 times by the Springboks, will be starting at 15 for the Lions on Saturday.

"The change from playing in New Zealand and Australia has been spectacular and something else," Coetzee said.

"Fortunately, I played in Europe, so I have the experience of playing over there and bringing the experience back here."

Kick-off is at 16:05.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Quan Horn, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruhan Straeuli, 6 Sibusiso Sangweni, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), 4 Ruan Venter, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sithembiso Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 JP Smith, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20 Emmanuel Tshituka, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Zander du Plessis

Bulls

15 Wandisile Simelane, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 David Kriel, 11 S'bu Nkosi, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Mihlali Mosi, 7 Ruan Vermaak, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Francois Klopper, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Stedman Gans