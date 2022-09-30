43m ago

Returning Springboks boost Stormers as Dweba, Willemse start against Edinburgh

Joseph Dweba. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)
Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba will make his first start for the Stormers on Saturday in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Edinburgh in Cape Town.

Coach John Dobson has brought several of his Springboks straight into the fold this week, including the selection of Deon Fourie at flank and Damian Willemse at inside centre.

Marvin Orie will captain the team and will pack down with fellow Bok Salmaan Moerat.

The team shows six changes to the team that beat Connacht 38-15 in Stellenbosch last week. 

There are two positional switches in the backline, with Dan du Plessis at outside centre and Suleiman Hartzenberg shifting to the wing in place of the injured Seabelo Senatla, while up front Neethling Fouche comes in at tighthead prop.

"It is great to have a few of our top players back from national duty and they have all slotted in seamlessly this week.

"We are all looking forward to getting out there in an early game which should be a great occasion for everyone," said Dobson.

Kick-off at the Cape Town Stadium is at 14:00 on Saturday.

Stormers team:

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu

