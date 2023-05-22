RG Snyman declared fit as Munster get squad boost ahead of URC final against Stormers

Munster have received a fitness boost ahead of Saturday's URC Grand Final against the Stormers in Cape Town.



Springbok lock RG Snyman is available for selection after missing Munster's 16-15 win over Leinster in the semi-finals in Dublin.

Elsewhere, centre Malakai Fekitoa, scrumhalf Conor Murray and centre/wing Calvin Nash have also completed their return to play protocols and are available for selection.

SQUAD UPDATE | A 30-player Munster travelling squad depart for South Africa today ahead of Saturday's #URC Grand Final against Stormers in Cape Town.



May 22, 2023





Munster added that South African lock Jean Kleyn and flyhalf Ben Healy were due to complete their return to play protocols this week after being removed during the semi-final win over Leinster. They have cracked a nod in the 30-man squad to travel to Cape Town.

Munster are expected to arrive in the Mother City on Tuesday, with Saturday's final at Cape Town Stadium scheduled for 18:30.

Munster's squad for URC Grand Final:

Forwards (17): Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley, Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa, Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O'Donoghue, Peter O'Mahony

Backs (13): Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash



