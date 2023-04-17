1h ago

Share

RG Snyman 'huge' in Munster's win over Stormers: 'He's my mate, but today I didn't like him a lot'

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
RG Snyman. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
RG Snyman. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
  • Bok lock RG Snyman was an imposing figure for Munster in their win over the Stormers in Cape Town.
  • Munster coach Graham Rowntree said Snyman's performance was "huge".
  • Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff quipped that his Bok teammate was "irritating".

A fit-again Springbok lock RG Snyman proved a menace for the Stormers in Saturday's URC clash in Cape Town.

READ | Stormers coach sees dark cloud in Munster defeat, but silver lining in rest time for URC playoffs

The towering lock, who has been plagued with injury since joining the Irish province, was a star performer in Munster's 26-24 win over the Stormers.

It was Snyman's first start of the season and he was one of Munster's best players on the park, imposing himself on attack and defence.

Snyman proved a menace for the Stomers at lineout time and impressed with ball in hand, making three offloads - the most of any Munster player on the night.

"That was his first start for us in the URC, for a significant period. His performance was huge," Munster coach Graham Rowntree said in the post-match press conference.

"He was constantly involved on both sides of the ball. Of course, he is a huge presence in the set piece and the maul, on both sides of the ball.

"I am delighted for RG. He has had a tricky time, which has been well-documented. He has been great with the group. He is part of our leadership group. The lads really respect and have taken to him."

ALSO READ | Stormers back Libbok to bounce back after kicking horror show: 'He can come right at any time'

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff said he was happy to see his Bok teammate back in action, but admitted he was a nuisance on Saturday night.

"He is just a quality player. He is getting his game fitness and confidence back that we were used to back in 2019," Kitshoff said.

"I am chuffed for RG. I think he is really knocking hard on getting a possible recall in the Springbok side.

"He was irritating today," Kitshoff quipped. "He is my mate, but today I didn't like him a lot."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
munsterstormersurcsteven kitshoffrg snymanherman mostertgraham rowntreerugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 21 Apr 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Danie Craven Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 21 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Edinburgh
Edinburgh
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 22 Apr 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Lions
Lions
Zebre
Zebre
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 15 Apr 23
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 45
Ospreys
Ospreys 21
Sat 15 Apr 23
Connacht
Connacht 38
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 19
Sat 15 Apr 23
Stormers
Stormers 24
Munster
Munster 26
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo