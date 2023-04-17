RG Snyman 'huge' in Munster's win over Stormers: 'He's my mate, but today I didn't like him a lot'

Bok lock RG Snyman was an imposing figure for Munster in their win over the Stormers in Cape Town.

Munster coach Graham Rowntree said Snyman's performance was "huge".

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff quipped that his Bok teammate was "irritating".

A fit-again Springbok lock RG Snyman proved a menace for the Stormers in Saturday's URC clash in Cape Town.



The towering lock, who has been plagued with injury since joining the Irish province, was a star performer in Munster's 26-24 win over the Stormers.

It was Snyman's first start of the season and he was one of Munster's best players on the park, imposing himself on attack and defence.

Snyman proved a menace for the Stomers at lineout time and impressed with ball in hand, making three offloads - the most of any Munster player on the night.

"That was his first start for us in the URC, for a significant period. His performance was huge," Munster coach Graham Rowntree said in the post-match press conference.

"He was constantly involved on both sides of the ball. Of course, he is a huge presence in the set piece and the maul, on both sides of the ball.

"I am delighted for RG. He has had a tricky time, which has been well-documented. He has been great with the group. He is part of our leadership group. The lads really respect and have taken to him."

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff said he was happy to see his Bok teammate back in action, but admitted he was a nuisance on Saturday night.

"He is just a quality player. He is getting his game fitness and confidence back that we were used to back in 2019," Kitshoff said.

"I am chuffed for RG. I think he is really knocking hard on getting a possible recall in the Springbok side.

"He was irritating today," Kitshoff quipped. "He is my mate, but today I didn't like him a lot."



