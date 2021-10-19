Sharks' Richardson believes SA teams will be 'unstoppable' in URC

Sharks star Dylan Richardson admits a tough start to their United Rugby Championship in Europe but insists that they will adapt.

Richardson says that once players get the same level of breakdown, they'll be "unstoppable".

The Sharks only recorded one win against the Ospreys in four games in Europe.

Sharks utility forward Dylan Richardson believes that they are slowly finding their feet and when they do, the South African sides will be "unstoppable" in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Sharks recorded one win in four to date, with the SA-leg of the URC scheduled to get under way next month.

Richardson, who qualified for Scotland last weekend, admits that it has been tough but believes the South African sides are finding their feet.

The 22-year-old says that players are still learning to adapt but insists that it "shouldn't take too long" for the four SA teams.

"It's been difficult, it's a new tournament and it's a new experience for everyone and it's more about the South African teams finding their feet a bit," Richardson told SA Rugby's website.

"The way the refs ref is different and that's understandable and we have to abide by their rules. There are certain things that we need to do in terms of our game to play at this level. There are certain other aspects that are required.

"But it is awesome for us because as South Africans, we are able to adapt as required to this type of game. As the tournament goes on, you will see the South African teams getting better and better with every game," he continued.

"It is just a bit of a learning process that shouldn't take too long and a couple of months down the line, the South African fans I'm sure, will be proud of all the unions that have joined the URC."

The Sharks, Bulls, Lions and Stormers will now use this off-time to ensure a better performance as they host four European teams from 27 November.

Richardson said something the sides picked up was how hard the breakdown is targeted by teams in the URC, and how they need to adapt for it. But once they do, he has no qualms that the SA sides fortunes will change significantly.

"They are so clinical, which is awesome because if we can get our game to that same level of breakdown, we will be unstoppable," he said.

"They are very good at that, and it is something we picked up and noticed very early in the competition."

Richardson will join up with the Scotland team this week as they prepare for their upcoming Test against Tonga on 30 October.

URC fixtures in SA - rounds six and seven:

Saturday, 27 November (all times SA):

15:00: Stormers v Zebre Parma

17:30: Sharks v Scarlets

19:45: Bulls v Munster

Sunday, 28 November:

16:00: Lions v Cardiff

Friday, 3 December:

19:35: Bulls v Scarlets

Saturday, 4 December:

15:00: Sharks v Zebre Parma

17:30: Lions v Munster

19:45: Stormers v Cardiff