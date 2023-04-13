Riding a two-headed Bull: Tale of two cities, two days 'not ideal, but necessary', says Jake

Bulls director of rugby Jake White said looking after two rugby pots at the same time have been challenging, but necessary.

The Bulls have a Currie Cup game against the Sharks in Durban on Friday afternoon (15:30) and then a United Rugby Championship date against Zebre on Saturday (13:00) in Johannesburg.

White looks after both Bulls teams after he replaced Edgar Marutlulle, who was in charge of the Currie Cup team for four matches.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White said the situation of coaching two teams at the same time wasn't ideal, but a necessity considering the position the union finds itself in.

The Bulls have a Currie Cup game against the Sharks at Kings Park at 15:30 on Friday, followed by the 13:00 United Rugby Championship start against Zebre in the Ellis Park doubleheader on Saturday.

As the Pretoria-based franchise rugby custodian, who had to spend time away from the team after abdominal surgery earlier this year, White's health and wellness will come under the spotlight because of the two roles he holds.

He assumed control of the Currie Cup team at the start of April after Edgar Marutlulle couldn't get his charges to win their four opening Currie Cup games.

White said he would be leaving Pretoria on Friday morning for the Currie Cup game in Durban, then returning to Johannesburg on Friday night in time for the Zebre outing that kicks off the following afternoon at Doornfontein.

"It's not ideal and I'd love to have extra hands on deck, but I have three really good coaches working with me in the Currie Cup," White said, referring to the experienced trio currently in the franchise's employ of Gert Smal, Sean Everitt and Hugo van As.

"The Stormers are also using the same coaching staff, so that's another way of doing things, but we felt it was a tough ask to ask the coaches to do reviews and previews repeatedly each week.

"It's part of the job and the situation demands it now, so there's something we need to look forward to in terms of how we package the Currie Cup, the coaches, and the rotation.

"It's not an exact science and I'll ride it out this year and see how it goes. Hopefully, we'll get it right and we'll reassess everything from a tournament perspective and every other moving part.

"I don't want to use being sick as an excuse, but in that period, I had a plan that I stuck to, so maybe if I'd been around to see and feel different things in the group, I may have done things differently."

The Blue Bulls go into Friday's coastal trip on the back of one win in five Currie Cup outings, with White making clear he would mix and match players for Currie Cup and URC fixtures.

The Bulls go into the Zebre game with one win out of seven URC fixtures, with two of those defeats coming at home to the Stormers and the Lions.

The Bulls are seventh on the log and a win against Zebre will most probably seal a URC quarter-final spot.

The Currie Cup setting is grimmer for the Blue Bulls. Their sole win against the Griquas last weekend sees them sitting in seventh spot with eight points.

White admitted that balancing between three tournaments, including the Champions Cup which the Bulls exited at the round of 16 stage, will come to a necessary head from a scheduling perspective.

"It would be a sad day on the day when I sit here and say the Currie Cup isn't important. I'm not sure I'd be able to do that," White said.

"Maybe, that's what needs to happen, where in the Currie Cup, we play all of the juniors and make it like a development competition, but that would be sad considering the blood and sweat that's gone into the competition.

"We'll cross that bridge at the end of the season to see where we are as a union in terms of the Currie Cup.

"However, it's something we have to think about because playing with three squads in three big competitions is testing.

"We saw what happened this weekend when all the big players came off, and we saw two big SA teams losing by 40 and 50 points.

"That shows that when the big guns come out against big squads with massive budgets, it felt like we were left behind.

"That's something we're going to need to look at because, as the Bulls, we know we need a lot more depth in different positions."