1h ago

Robust Roos intimates there's more from where his season came from: 'I'm still young and learning'

Kamva Somdyala
Evan Roos. (Photo: Gallo Images)
Evan Roos. (Photo: Gallo Images)

United Rugby Championship (URC) Players' Player of the Season, No 8 Evan Roos, said he had his diet and team to thank for the season he's had for championship winners, the Stormers.

Roos was again key for the Capetonians in their 18-13 final victory against the Bulls in Cape Town on Saturday. As he did in the semi-final, Roos was on hand to score a try while his carrying was also a feature.

Going into the final, Roos topped the stats charts for successful carries (142) and defenders beaten (53).

The secret to his robust nature was revealed by the 22-year-old on Saturday.

"Oats and raw eggs," he said, eliciting laughter from the gathered press.

"I'm still a youngster and still learning," Roos said.

The former Sharks player has come into his own this URC season.

He has also scooped the Fans' Player of the Season and Next-Gen Player of the Season awards, while he was also included in the URC Dream Team.

"The systems and the management we have allows everyone to bring their tricks to the game and the coaches give us that freedom to play such a nice and entertaining brand of rugby.

"It's a team effort, I'll never claim it s an individual thing; it's the team that allows us to play the way we do," Roos said.

Replacement prop Neethling Fouche was in fine form at the post-match press conference, as he spoke about Roos.

Roos' great season earned him a Springbok call-up for the looming Test season.

"I feel sorry for this guy," he said with playful glee.

"On Monday (when Bok training starts) they aren't going to tell him to 'take it easy', he's going to have to get stuck in.

"The nice thing about him (Roos) is that he’ll stay grounded," Fouche said of his teammate.

Roos and 12 other players involved in the URC final will join the Springboks in the lead-up to the Test season which begins on 2 July against Wales in Pretoria.

