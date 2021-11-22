'Rocket Man' Jacobs can't wait to fly for the Bulls as URC resumes

With the South African leg of the United Rugby Challenge set to kick-off this weekend, Stravino Jacobs believes the experience he gained during the Bulls' European leg of the competition will put him in good stead in the coming weeks.

Jacobs, who has impressed on the wing in Jake White's side in 2021 says that as a player, he learnt alot from playing against some of the top sides in Europe, as well as from his team-mates.

"I want to grow as a player and be challenged,” said Jacobs in an interview published on the Bulls website.

"My focus for that tour was to learn from the experienced players in the Bulls," he added.

"Rocket Man" as he is known to the Bulls faithful admitted that after spending most of the year playing against South African teams, facing teams outside the country meant he had to step up his game on all levels.

"The United Rugby Challenge has been a big step up for me mentally," said Jacobs.

"It’s been great to see the physicality on the field, and the intensity of our own training sessions.

"The hard work and discipline required to play professional rugby is massive. I see it with the senior players in the Bulls. They are all incredibly disciplined about their careers. If you’ve come straight out of school like I did, it’s something you need to prepare yourself for mentally. But coach Jake White backs you a lot as a player and he gives you a lot of confidence in yourself, and when you get your chance, you need to take it," he added.

The 21-year old hailed veteran Cornal Hendriks for mentoring him over the course of the season.

"I look up to Cornal a lot. He’s a big inspiration for me, especially in terms of how he plays in his position. He’s got a fun side to him, but he takes his rugby very seriously, so I do my best to stay in his good books," he said.

"But Cornal has spent a lot of time sitting with me and advising me. He’s a big one for not complaining and just getting on with the job you’ve been given, and he advises me to do the same. I really feel like he wants the best for me and wants to bring out the best in me. So, whatever he tells me to do, I’ll do it for him."

The Bulls play Munster on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

The match kicks-off at 19:45.