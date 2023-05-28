Rollicking RG gets Munster praises for towering URC final showing: 'He's world class'

Munster lock RG Snyman has been lauded as a phenomenal player by his teammate Tadgh Beirne in the aftermath of their 19-14 United Rugby Championship final win against the Stormers.

Snyman, who will rejoin the Boks this week for a training camp in Durban, made a difference for Munster in Cape Town.

Munster coach Graham Rowntree said the inclusion of South African teams was a bonus for the URC.

There's a video of Munster lock RG Snyman from Saturday's United Rugby Championship final against the Stormers where he snaffles a lineout throw with one hand.

Yes, it was an uncontested Munster throw-in with the Stormers looking to defend the maul, but it was a snapshot of how important the Bok lock is to their cause.

Snyman, who will remain in South Africa to join the Springbok training camp in Durban this coming week, has used the last leg of the URC to prove his recovery from two debilitating anterior cruciate ligament injuries that have curtailed his game-time over the past two years.

Snyman came on for captain Peter O'Mahony on the half-hour mark, a move that forced Tadgh Beirne to flank, but with stunning success for the visitors.

Where they lost O'Mahony from a combative breakdown perspective, they gained lineout height and physicality that wasn't always easy for the Stormers to deal with.

Beirne said Snyman's role in the team must never be underestimated, from where his physical gifts are second to none.

"He's unbelievable to have around the squad and for a man who has been incredibly unlucky with injuries, he's one of the most positive people I have come across," Beirne said.

"Since he's been back, he's brought experience and incredible physicality. The skill level that he possesses and the understanding that he has for the game is second to none.

"There are no surprises there and he's world-class. We're very lucky to have him in our squad. He's not just a great player, but an unbelievable person as well."

Munster coach Graham Rowntree may live with the good feeling of knowing Munster have never lost to the Stormers, but fully understands the need to have South African teams in the URC.

In the 2022/23 season across the URC and the Heineken Champions Cup, Munster only lost twice to South African opposition and didn't do so at home.

Critically, the two big wins against the Stormers and the draw against the Sharks came at the business end of the tournament.

Rowntree has no doubt that the South African teams has given the URC an extra edge.

"The inclusion of the South African teams has been excellent for the competition," Rowntree said.

"Just look at the Stormers last year, so, it's a challenge coming here, especially for a couple of games.

"Fortunately, when we were here last year, we picked up a win against the Stormers and we drew against the Sharks.

"That saved our season, especially in terms of European qualification, but the inclusion of the South African teams has really boosted the quality of the competition."