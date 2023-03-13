21m ago

Rugby fan feast in store as Bulls, Lions combine for first-ever URC same venue double-headers

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
The Lions team celebrate as they win the match against the Bulls. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
  • The Lions and Bulls will co-host a first-ever "sportainment" experience when they share their Gauteng venues for URC double-headers.
  • The rugby fan feast will take place at Ellis Park on 15 April and 22 April at Loftus Versveld, with both SA sides taking on Zebre and Leinster.
  • The franchises want to capitalise on the growing fan attendance movement after securing 41 000 at Loftus last month, a URC record.

Cross-Jukskei River rivals the Bulls and Lions have combined for the first-ever United Rugby Championship (URC) same-day double-headers for their final two round-robin fixtures of the season.

In round 17, the Bulls face Zebre Parma (13:00) in a curtain-raiser for the Lions hosting Leinster (16:00). Both games will take place at Ellis Park on 15 April.

A week later for round 18, the fixtures transpose to see the Bulls match up with Leinster (16:00) at Loftus Versveld, but not before the Lions tackle Zebre (13:00) in the earlier game at the same venue.

The initiative is part of the teams' and the competition's plan to capitalise on the growing fan attendance momentum that saw Loftus welcome more than 41 000 people for their clash with the Stormers last month. That was the record attendance for a URC game.

"The double-header events in South Africa are the first to be held in the URC outside of Wales," according to the URC, "where Judgement Day has set the standard since 2013".

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone commended his contemporary, URC CEO Martin Anayi, for allowing the Gauteng extravaganza to take place despite it necessitating fixture changes.

"I commend Martin and the entire URC team, our sponsors and the broadcaster(s) for their unwavering support as we are always exploring ways in which we can better our offering to all of our patrons," said Rathbone.

"The spirit of the competition is one that fosters unity amongst the franchises and we are duty-bound to collaborate for the growth and betterment of our sport.

"We are buoyant that this double-header will add value for the money South Africans spend around gamedays and, ultimately, we are also confident that the quality of rugby on display will rubberstamp the tournament's legacy in the growth of the sport in our country."

The Lions recently got a rare win at Loftus, where Sanele Nohamba's sensational 24-pointer led them to a 29-25 victory over the Bulls.

But the two foes have happily suspended hostilities to co-host the Italians, Zebre, and URC log-leaders Leinster from Ireland.

"We are incredibly excited at the prospect of hosting three quality international club sides all in one day at the iconic Ellis Park. Heading across the Jukskei the following weekend to Loftus Versfeld doesn't get any better from an overall 'sportainment' experience by the two host franchises," said Lions Rugby CEO Rudolf Straeuli.

"Sport in South Africa is constantly in search of creativity, especially when it comes to fan engagement, and we believe that through this unique collaboration, rugby, in particular, can lead the way in bringing stakeholders together and growing the game for the greater good."

The fixtures have now been confirmed as follows (SA kick-off times):

Round 17

Saturday 15 April 2023 - Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Bulls v Zebre Parma (13:00)

Lions v Leinster (16:00)

Round 18

Saturday 22 April 2023 - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Lions v Zebre Parma (13:00)

Bulls v Leinster (16:00)

