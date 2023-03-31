Rugby feast: Treble TV task for Mallett, Burger and Bobo

It is a marathon weekend of high-level televised rugby, with five SA franchises featured live in the Champions or Challenge Cup.

There will be occasional overlapping of games for viewers, especially with a full Currie Cup round also on the schedule.

High-profile pundits Schalk Burger, Nick Mallett and Gcobani Bobo will provide Saturday analysis on three Euro game involving SA teams.

SuperSport’s Indian Premier League coverage bypass - the marathon T20 tournament was due to begin on Friday - may have stunned cricket lovers, but for rugby devotees the weekend is contrastingly, unusually bulging with SA-relevant frontline matches on the box.



Schalk Burger and Nick Mallett would almost unquestionably feature very loftily if South African rugby television-watchers were asked to rank their favourite studio pundits: it comes as little surprise, then, that the pair - legends in different ways of the Springbok cause - have been summoned to a marathon shift in the SuperSport studio on Saturday.

The corporation's outside broadcast teams have been stretched to an unusual extent for the oval-ball game this weekend, with three of our top franchises (Sharks and Stormers at home, though Bulls abroad) active in the tantalising first knockout phase of the European Rugby Champions Cup, the Cheetahs and Lions facing Challenge Cup tussles ... and a full, four-game round of Currie Cup taking place, into the beefy bargain.

For Mallett, Burger and another regularly-summoned figure in Gcobani Bobo (the former Bok centre knows European rugby well from his late-career days with Newcastle Falcons), it’s a stamina-sapping Saturday from a “vocals” point of view.

They will offer their expertise on, respectively, Sharks v Munster (13:30 kick-off), Stormers v Harlequins (16:00) and finally Lions v Racing 92 at 18:30 ... all anchored by Motshidisi Mohono.

But it’s a wordy weekend, too, for the blow-by-blow commentators at two venues featuring double-headers.

In a novel event, the Stormers’ appealing Mother City clash with 'Quins is the "curtain-raiser" (though largely considering its time-slot for international viewing purposes) to later Western Province v Griquas in the Currie Cup: veteran Matthew Pearce and Robbie Kempson, another Bok who loves the gravitas of Euro rugby, will call both matches for English-language purposes on SuperSport.

The same applies at Ellis Park, although here the games seem more "right way around": Hanyani Shimange and Owen Nkumane are on comms for Golden Lions v Sharks (Currie Cup, 15:30) and then the main floodlit event of the senior Lions’ Challenge Cup clash with the French outfit.

In Durban, for the Sharks’ Euro encounter, English microphone duties will be shared between Gavin Cowley and Jean de Villiers.

Considering the especially crammed schedule on Saturday, the only really jarring clash of matches comes in the lunchtime slot, where those Cheetahs-inclined will have to surf to SS Variety1 on channel 206 (from the Sharks game on SS Rugby) for their overseas showdown with Toulon.

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing




