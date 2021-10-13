SA-born Sharks flank and ex-Bulls prop named in Scotland squad

Sharks flank Dylan Richardson and former Bulls loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman have been named in Scotland's 36-man training squad ahead of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

Both South Africa-born players are part of a quartet of uncapped players that Scotland coach Gregor Townsend selected on Wednesday for their two-day camp.

Richardson is a Kearsney College old boy and represented South Africa at SA Schools (2017) and SA Under-20 level and made his Sharks debut at 20 years old two years ago.

The 22-year-old qualifies for Scotland through his Edinburgh-born father, while Schoeman qualified through residency in July after arriving in Scotland from the Bulls in 2018.

This year, Townsend's team has had plenty South African flavour in it with mainstay wing Duhan van der Merwe graduating to tour the country of his birth with the British & Irish Lions in winter.

Oli Kebble, WP Nel and Jaco van der Walt are among other South Africans who have turned out for the Scottish nation.