SA ref Aimee Barrett-Theron to make her URC debut

South Africa's Aimee Barrett-Theron will make her United Rugby Championship debut this weekend, becoming the third female referee to appear in the league.

The former South African rugby international has been appointed to the Round 4 game between Benetton and Ospreys.

Barrett-Theron, a former Springbok Women's and South African Sevens representative, has played in two Rugby World Cups, and after hanging up her boots, took up refereeing in 2014.

She has gradually progressed up the ranks and made her international refereeing breakthrough on the World Rugby Women's Sevens panel in 2016 (refereeing at the Rio Olympic Games), a year before she was included on the SA Rugby B-panel for men.

She made her Test debut as referee in 2016 (Fiji v Japan) and also officiated in the Women's Six Nations before earning an appointment to the Rugby World Cup in Ireland 2017.

Barrett-Theron has refereed in 18 Tests and six senior men's games to date. She will become the third female official to be appointed to a league fixture, following in the footsteps of Hollie Davidson (Scotland) who made her debut in March 2021 and Joy Neville (Ireland) in February 2018.