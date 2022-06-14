United Rugby Championship

SA rugby fans livid as technical issues hit URC final sales: 'I just want some tickets!'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Cape Town Stadium (Gallo)
Cape Town Stadium (Gallo)

South African rugby fans were left frustrated on Tuesday, experiencing technical difficulties while trying to purchase tickets for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Stormers and Bulls at Cape Town Stadium. 

Tickets went on sale at 12:00 through the Ticketpro website, but it didn't take long before social media was abuzz with angry customers who were experiencing no joy in their efforts to secure seats. 

Many got stuck on the 'select seats' tab, where the website froze and seemingly crashed. 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:30.

