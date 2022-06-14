SA rugby fans livid as technical issues hit URC final sales: 'I just want some tickets!'

South African rugby fans were left frustrated on Tuesday, experiencing technical difficulties while trying to purchase tickets for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Stormers and Bulls at Cape Town Stadium.

Tickets went on sale at 12:00 through the Ticketpro website, but it didn't take long before social media was abuzz with angry customers who were experiencing no joy in their efforts to secure seats.

Many got stuck on the 'select seats' tab, where the website froze and seemingly crashed.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:30.

So everyone else also refreshing ticketpro every 2min? pic.twitter.com/Co8BGEmZDm — Halfpenny’s other half (@Bakuganreseller) June 14, 2022

Ticketpro site is down?? — Alex Oosthuizen (@oosthuizen_alex) June 14, 2022

Anyone actually been able to get through ticketpro system for stormers tickets? — PJ du Toit (@dutoit_petrusj) June 14, 2022

this whole ticketpro being down thing is all just a ruse while other people are buying tickets through some secret, second site — your man has (@Dead__Poole) June 14, 2022

Leaked footage of the Ticketpro servers pic.twitter.com/2DxLX79Ajc — Tall Squeeze (@jaysqueezi) June 14, 2022

Hai ticketpro ???? — Lauren Venter (@laurenventer__) June 14, 2022

@THESTORMERS ticketpro's servers are not doing well. None of us can get in. I hope the big corporates don't steal the tickets from the back door. — davie (@davetrynalife) June 14, 2022

The ticketpro site is not working. I just want some tickets ?? — Sarah Gafieldien (@sarahgafieldien) June 14, 2022

What is happening with ticketpro?????!!!! @THESTORMERS — Aqueelah Hendricks (@AqueelahHendric) June 14, 2022