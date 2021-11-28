United Rugby Championship

SA Rugby look to emergency plan following URC Covid-19 postponements

Compiled by Craig Taylor
United Rugby Championship (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
United Rugby Championship (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Following the postponement of local United Rugby Championship fixtures this weekend due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant, reports suggest that SA Rugby might turn to an emergency plan to keep South African teams on the park.

READ | 'I’ll be able to share my side of the story' - Rassie confirms new documentary in the works

According to Rapport, that would see South African teams face each other next weekend with the Sharks playing the Bulls in Durban and the Lions travelling to Cape Town to play the Stormers on Saturday.

These wouldn't just be friendlies either as the clashes would count towards URC log points.

The South African sides' home fixtures this weekend were thrown into disarray following the discovery of the Omnicron Covid-19 variant in the country.

With countries putting South Africa on a travel ban, the fixtures for rounds six and seven of the competition were postponed.

This was to allow visiting teams, Munster, Cardiff, Zebre and Scarlets could return home before travel bans are enforced.

"The safety and well-being of our participating clubs' players, coaches, support staff and match officials is the foremost priority and the URC is currently working with the four visiting clubs - Cardiff Rugby, Munster Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma - to facilitate their return as soon as possible," a statement from URC read on Friday.

What lies ahead for South African teams in the competition, however, is anyone's guess.

In January, all South African teams are scheduled to play away with but with travel bans firmly in place, the chance of that happening looks slim.

