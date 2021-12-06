SA teams' Covid-related lack of rugby action 'tough', but Bulls hope for refreshment

Bulls mentor Jake White isn't complaining too much about the SA franchises' lull in fixtures before next month further impacting their match fitness.

Instead, he believes his struggling charges can sacrifice time on the pitch by getting some mental stimulation away from the game.

It also allows the franchise to address some teething issues.

Jake White acknowledges that local rugby's likely month-long hiatus after this past weekend's round of United Rugby Championship (URC) derbies is hardly ideal for match fitness - especially after all the franchises had a four-week break previously already - but in the Bulls' context it's much-needed.

Last Friday night's 30-16 loss to a Springbok-laden Sharks in Durban has left the men from Loftus languishing in 15th position on the log, just above cellar dwellers Zebre.

It's a far cry from the team that's claimed back-to-back Currie Cup titles and reached the Rainbow Cup final though five consecutive away matches, injuries and the key departures of Trevor Nyakane, Ivan van Zyl and Marco van Staden have proven mitigating factors.

"Let's not forget that Christmas is coming. The guys are going to spend time with their families," said White.

"I told the players that I'm prepared to sacrifice a little bit of match fitness for the sake of some mental stimulation away from the game for the players.

"If we were going to keep them here and let them train just to compensate for the lull in fixtures, I believe we would risk mental burn-out. They played 43 games in 54 weeks and (two weeks ago) we trained from Monday to Friday only to find out that the Munster game was postponed.

"That takes it toll. As much as you miss the game, it's also about the mental build-up. For us, getting away from the game a bit is more important than staying match fit."

That thinking may yet lead to a properly refreshed squad, particularly since it seems January 7 to 8's round of fixtures, which will see all four SA sides travel to the UK and Ireland again, will have to be deferred due to current Covid-19 travel restrictions.

As a result, the 2022 Currie Cup - slated to start later next month pending approval by SA Rugby's general council this week - will probably be the team's first taste of competitive action in the new year.

That gives White time to have his injured tightheads - Mornay Smith and Jacques van Rooyen - closer to returns as well as a re-think on how his resources should be deployed.

The Bulls' director of rugby, however, is always neutral enough to also weigh in on what the issue could mean for the rest of the local rugby fraternity.

"It's definitely not ideal and there still remains no better way to keep your match fitness up by playing regularly. But that's not possible at the moment," said White.

"Running hills or doing training is nothing like playing a game. The same applies to everyone though. All the sides in the URC had so much time off.

"But I will say Andre Volsteedt and our conditioning staff have been working really hard. In the gym and on the field, they're really putting in all they can to keep the players at an acceptable fitness level."