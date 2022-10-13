'Sacha's staying put' – Dobson calm amid England's rumoured interest in Mngomezulu

1h ago

Sacha Mngomezulu. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Stormers head coach John Dobson remained calm in the midst of the rumours that England was circling above their hot product Sacha Mngomezulu.

The 20-year-old has reportedly caught England coach Eddie Jones' eye.

Mngomezulu possesses a British passport and qualifies to play for England through his English father, Nick Feinberg.

But the prodigious flyhalf, who can slot in easily at 12 and 15, seems to have set his eyes on achieving his dreams of becoming a Springbok.

Moreover, Dobson confirmed that he was contracted until 2025 with the union.

"As far as I know, he’s got an English passport. He certainly didn’t queue as long as us coming into Heathrow," said Dobson, adding some levity to the situation.

"But he’s under contract to Western Province until 2025. I can’t see that (the England move) being a realistic possibility for him.

"We’ve had a chat to him about the rumours but, no, I think Sacha’s staying put."

The Junior Springbok captain had a blinder against Zebre Parma last weekend in his first start of the United Rugby Championship. His Stormers mentor hailed him as "the future" of the franchise.

Mngomezulu starts from the bench against the Ospreys in Swansea on Friday (20:35).

