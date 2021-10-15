Sean Everitt: 2 wins would be a good tour for the Sharks

Sharks coach Sean Everitt saysgetting eight out of 12 points will be seen as a good tour for them in the United Rugby Championship.

The Sharks have lost two, but won their most recent game against Ospreys.

They face Cardiff on Saturday in their last tour game.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said they will have done well to secure two wins from four matches on what has been an educational United Rugby Championship trek in Europe.

There were two chastening defeats against Munster and Glasgow, but they bounced back with a 27-13 win against Ospreys last week.

The Sharks have a date against Cardiff on Saturday, a game that presents an opportunity for them to win a second tour game.

Everitt said last week's morale-boosting win has put them on a good path to achieve their tour goal.

"The win did us a lot of good from a psyche point of view. The guys are in a good space and they're excited for the game on Saturday night," Everitt said.

"The victory on the weekend certainly lifted morale and motivated the boys to get two out of four wins.

"As coaches, we've spoken about getting eight or 12 points, but to get two wins, I would call that a good tour," Everitt said.

"Being away from home for four weeks is a long time and it is challenging. We will be bang on target if we get the win on Saturday night."

While Boeta Chamberlain marks out his ground at flyhalf with Curwin Bosch deputising at 15 in Aphelele Fassi's absence, the Sharks welcomed Argentinian international pivot, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, to their camp.

Everitt said Bonilla, who is expecting a child soon, will be available for them for the November matches that will take place after the international matches.

"Tito has fitted in very well and he's an amazing guy. He was here for one day and he was everyone's mate," Everitt said.

"That speaks volumes for the type of person that he is. He's a confident guy and we know he's an international player."

Saturday's clash kicks off at 20:35 (SA time).