Second-half flex sees champion Stormers down plucky Benetton in Stellies

The Stormers beat Benetton 38-22 in their United Rugby Championship clash in Stellenbosch on Friday night.

The hosts were tested early on, but were largely comfortable in securing a bonus-point win.

The result sees the Stormers move up the 2nd on the URC log but they could drop back down to 3rd later on Friday.

The Stormers were slow starters, but a second-half flex saw the URC champions down Italy's Benetton 38-22 at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday.

The hosts were still not at their best following back-to-back losses against Exeter Chiefs (Champions Cup) and Munster, but they got better as the game progressed and, by the end, were superior.

The bonus-point win means the Stormers are momentarily up to second on the URC log, but they will drop back down to third if Ulster beat Edinburgh, as is expected, at home in Friday night's late kick-off.

That will still be enough to give them a home quarter-final at Cape Town Stadium in two weekends' time.

The Stormers held a narrow 12-10 lead at half-time, but by the time referee Hollie Davidson blew the final whistle, they had scored 6 tries to three from the Italians.

A large, vocal crowd arrived for the fixture - the Stormers' first match in Stellenbosch since their season-opening win over Connacht in September - but it didn't take long for the Stormers to know they were in a contest.

Benetton, after all, are contesting the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup in Toulon next weekend, and while their URC aspirations were all but over heading into this one, they showed their muscle in a tight first 40 minutes.

Benetton's Argentinean flyhalf Tomas Albornoz gave them an early 3-0 lead with a well-struck penalty early on, but the Stormers had Stellies roaring when Manie Libbok's cross-kick - he had the penalty advantage behind him - found Angelo Davids on the right flank, who gathered well and cut inside to finish.

The moment of the first half, however, belonged to the visitors, who delivered a superb counter-attack to take back the lead. The Stormers were in possession, but a loose ball saw prop Thomas Gallo - another Argentinean - make the break and set up a wonderful try for loose forward Alessandro Izekor.

With a 10-5 lead, Benetton then bossed play, dominating the territorial battle and controlling proceedings through the educated boot of Albornoz.

The Stormers were not helped by numerous handling errors and a moment of ill-judgment from No 8 Evan Roos, starting his first match since returning from a lengthy injury lay-off, that saw him yellow-carded on 26 minutes when he forcefully shoved Manuel Zuliani's head into the ground.

Despite their backs being against the wall for much of the opening period, the Stormers scored against the run of play just before the break when Willie Engelbrecht went over after a dominant maul.

That was enough to give the favourites a 12-10 lead at half-time, but they had been far from their best at that stage and the match was evenly poised.

A Marvin Orie line break shortly after the restart gave the Stormers the momentum they needed, and when Engelbrecht scored his second as a result of that attack and neat handling from fullback Clayton Blommetjies, the Stormers had some breathing room at 17-10.

As the game progressed from there, the Stormers began to run with more freedom as the tired Benetton defence was found wanting.

There were further tries for JJ Kotze, Clayton Blommetjies and Marcel Theunissen, while a wayward Joseph Dweba lineout gifted Benetton a try through Manuel Zuliani.

There was a moment of concern late on in the contest when wing Seabelo Senetla was stretchered off, having been knocked out in an aerial contest that also saw him yellow-carded for his error.

Benetton scored their third try in the 79th minute when Hacjivah Dayimani - also yellow-carded - collapsed a rolling maul that resulted in a penalty try.

Scorers:

Stormers 38 (12)

Tries: Angelo Davids, Willie Engelbrecht (2), JJ Kotze, Clayton Blommtjies, Marcel Theunissen

Conversions: Manie Libbok (4)

Benetton 22 (10)

Tries: Alessandro Izekor, Manuel Zuliani, Penalty Try

Conversion: Tomas Albornoz

Penalty: Albornoz