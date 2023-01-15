35m ago

Sharks avoid making season a Siya swansong: 'It's a loss but we can't make it about individuals'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Siya Kolisi. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • The Sharks won’t turn their season into a Siya Kolisi swansong following their Champions Cup skipper’s confirmed end-year departure.
  • Kolisi is set to join Racing 92 after the Springboks’ attempted defence of their Rugby World Cup title later this year.
  • The Springbok skipper again starred in the Sharks’ dominant performance over French side Bordeaux at Kings Park on Saturday.

Tempting as it might be, the Sharks haven’t turned their season into a Siya Kolisi swansong following their Champions Cup captain’s confirmed departure to France after the World Cup.

Kolisi is set to join Racing 92 after the Springboks’ attempted defence of their Rugby World Cup title later this year.

Kolisi, meanwhile, has put together a string of outstanding performances for his Durban side, whom he joined in much publicised circumstances from the Stormers in 2021.

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell spoke glowingly about Kolisi, saying he was a loss to the franchise following their dominant 32-3 victory over French club Union Bordeaux-Begles at Kings Park on Saturday.

Powell, however, said they would not make their campaign about an individual, though they let Siya go with their blessing.

"Firstly, it’s important for everyone to understand that Siya is going with our blessing," Powell said.

"He’s going for reasons that are really important to him and important to us as well. But we’re playing a team sport and if we start making it about the individual, then we’ll find ourselves in trouble.

"So, it’s all about the team. And I think Siya would be the first one to say he’s all in for the team and to give his all.

"You’ve seen over the last few games he’s played for the Sharks, he was incredible. He’s an amazing leader and person.

"It’s definitely a loss for the Sharks to lose somebody like him.

"We have a long relationship … I know him from the Western Province Institute when he was a 19-year-old.

"It is a pity for him to go but he’s got our blessing. But he’ll tell you, it’s all about the Sharks, not about him, and that’s the focus for us going into the rest of the season."

The Sharks travel to London this week to face Harlequins in their last pool stage Champions Cup game looking for a favourable Pool A placing ahead of the round of 16.

