Sharks boss apologises to fans after Cardiff humiliation: 'We will turn this around'

Herman Mostert
0:00
Eduard Coetzee. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee has apologised to their fans after Sunday's humiliating 35-0 home defeat to Cardiff.

Cardiff made history by becoming the first Welsh team to win a URC game on these shores and they did so in emphatic fashion.

It was the first time the Sharks had scored zero points in a game in the professional era. In fact, the last time the union suffered this fate was in 1972 when they lost 19-0 to England in Durban.

While the Sharks were without 10 players on national duty, Coetzee said it was no excuse.

"Cardiff were unbelievable and well-coached," Coetzee said in the post-match press conference. "They were clinical, dominated the set pieces, and used their opportunities well. But I want to apologise to our fans that came out in their droves in the rain... We had more than 7 000 fans on a Sunday in the wet.

"Our fans, our sponsors, our stakeholders, our owners do not deserve a performance such as that one... a lot of people put a lot of effort into this franchise and a display like tonight's does not reward them for their input."

The Sharks are now a lowly 12th on the URC standings, with three wins and three losses. Coetzee feels this is unacceptable and has vowed to resurrect matters.

"Also know that we will not leave it there, we will turn this around we will get back on the horse. This was unlike the Sharks and everything possible will be done to rectify this and it will be done as soon as possible."

The Sharks next face another Welsh team when they host Ospreys on Friday (19:10).


