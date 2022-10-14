Sharks centre Janse van Rensburg suspended for 4 weeks after Leinster red

Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been suspended for four weeks following a dangerous tackle that led to a red card against Leinster.

The Sharks lost 54-34 in a pulsating game in Dublin that was, however, marred by the centre’s sending off.

Former Bull Marnus Potgieter replaced Janse van Rensburg’s place in the starting XV for the Glasgow visit to Kings Park.

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt confirmed that his centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been suspended for four weeks following a dangerous tackle that led to a red card against Leinster last week.



Janse van Rensburg saw red after an almost "double" high hit in one sequence on two Leinster players but the neck-high blow to Ross Byrne with six minutes left eventually saw referee Craig Evans send him off.

"Rohan was suspended for four games," Everitt confirmed on Friday.

It means the former Lions midfielder will miss this weekend’s game against Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park and Ulster’s visit to Durban the week after.

After the international break, the Sharks host Cardiff and Ospreys, meaning he could only see action again in December.

The former Sale Sharks centre joined the Sharks in Durban during pre-season and hit the ground running, putting in neat displays with his new teammates.

However, following the lengthy suspension, his momentum may be stunted.

"Rohan’s done really well since he’s been at the Sharks," Everitt noticed.



"It’s almost rejuvenated his career and, on Saturday, it reminded me of the games he played so well in for the Lions.

"Of course, losing a Springbok does disrupt us somewhat. But it’s something you have to deal with in rugby because there’re always injuries as well."

Former Bulls and SA Under-20 outside back Marnus Potgieter has taken Janse van Rensburg’s place in the starting XV, partnering Australian Ben Tapuai in midfield against the Scots.

"I’m just so excited for a guy like Marnus Potgieter, who’s getting an opportunity to start in the 13 jersey," said Everitt.

"I’ve known Marnus for a long time and I’ve been watching him from school. And when he was at the Bulls, he didn’t get much opportunity at centre but he is actually a centre.

"He's getting an opportunity in the position that he’s grown up in, so it’s an exciting opportunity for him."

Saturday's clash at Kings Park kicks off at 16:05.

Sharks team:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Makazole Mapimpi



