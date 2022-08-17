United Rugby Championship

Sharks centre set for French move - reports

Craig Taylor
Jeremy Ward
Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Sharks could be without the services of Jeremy Ward, with reports from France suggesting that the centre has signed for Stade Francais.

RMC Sport says that Ward is seen as a replacement for All Blacks centre Ngani Laumape recently released from his contract at the club.

Ward, a former Junior Springbok captain, joined the Sharks from Eastern Province in 2017. 

While he has a century of caps for the franchise across various competitions andhas worn the captain's armband occasionally, Ward has never established himself as the number one choice in the No 13 jumper.

The Sharks themselves have made several signings over the past few months, most notably the arrivals of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and former Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

