Sharks' Champions Cup hopes dashed after late capitulation in Toulouse

The Sharks are out of the Champions Cup after losing 54-20 to Toulouse.

The Durbanites trailed only 26-20 late in the game but conceded four late tries to lose by a heavy scoreline.

Toulouse will face Leinster in the semi-finals in Dublin.

The Sharks were eliminated from the Champions Cup on Saturday when they went down 54-20 to a rampant Toulouse at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

The hosts ran in seven tries to the Sharks' two to book their spot in the semi-finals against Leinster.

The scoreline though flatters the hosts somewhat as the Sharks were in this contest for large parts. The Durbanites had led for most of the first half but lost their grip on the game late in the opening stanza.

Despite being dominated in the second half, the Sharks were still in the contest when they trailed by only 26-20 after 67 minutes.

However, four late tries by Toulouse saw them rack up a big victory and leave Siya Kolisi's charges shell-shocked at the final whistle.

For Toulouse, fullback Tomas Ramos was superb as he contributed 29 points which included two tries.

French captain and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont also showed why he is arguably the best scrumhalf in the world game at the moment. Dupont's sniping breaks set up a few of Toulouse's tries and he also controlled the game well tactically.

Sharks bossed early exchanges

In the early exchanges, a 54-20 scoreline in favour of Toulouse appeared highly unlikely. The Sharks started like a house on fire, dominating territory and possession while the hosts appeared somewhat lacklustre.

The Sharks' dominance was rewarded in the 10th minute when flyhalf Curwin Bosch slotted a penalty. It came after Toulouse's Argentine winger Juan Cruz Mallia was yellow-carded for a head knock with counterpart Makazole Mapimpi.

The men from Durban continued to boss proceedings and they thought they were over for the game's first try when No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe went over. However, the try was disallowed after the referee ruled there was obstruction from Mapimpi.

Toulouse were on the board in the 23rd minute when Ramos slotted a penalty. It came after Sharks hooker Bongi Mbonambi was pinged for a high tackle on home scrumhalf Dupont.

Bosch, who missed long-range penalty in 25th minute, sparked a stunning try a minute later when he broke from deep inside his own 22m area. The Sharks pivot beat several Toulouse defenders before offloading to halfback partner Grant Williams, who showed great pace to score under the posts.

But Toulouse were slowly starting to find their groove and Ramos reduced the deficit to four points when he slotted a penalty won after a dominant scrum.

Toulouse launched several attacking forays into Sharks territory and were rewarded when speedster Mallia went over in the corner in the 36th minute (11-10).

By now it was all Toulouse, and Ramos kicked another penalty on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts 14-10 ahead.

Toulouse fire in second stanza

Toulouse started the second half like they ended the first, bagging their second try when Ramos went over in the 47th minute. It came after a stunning break by Dupont, who unselfishly offloaded to his fullback so he could score next to the posts.

But the Sharks refused to lie down, and concerted pressure was rewarded when fullback Boeta Chamberlain rounded off a great backline move in the corner.

Bosch slotted the conversion from the corner to see the Sharks trail only 21-17 with 24 minutes remaining.

But Toulouse hit back soon afterwards when Mallia scored his second try in the corner, rounding off a great team effort that was started inside their own half (26-17).

The Sharks thought they were back in it when Williams dotted down under the posts after collecting a pass from the dangerous Mapimpi. However, the try was cancelled after replays on the big screen showed a forward pass from Williams in the build-up.

But the Sharks kept probing and were back to within six points when Bosch chipped over a penalty in the 67th minute (26-20).

But the Sharks hopes faded again when Toulouse hooker Peato Mauvaka barged over after pressure close to the Sharks tryline.

The contest was over in the 73rd minute when Ramos rounded off another stunning team try under the posts (40-20).

Replacement back Arthur Retiere and fyhalf Romain Ntamack added more misery to the Sharks with two late tries.

Toulouse will now face Leinster in the semi-finals in Dublin.

Scorers:

Toulouse 54 (14)

Tries: Juan Cruz Mallia (2), Tomas Ramos (2), Peato Mauvaka, Arthur Retiere, Romain Ntamack

Conversions: Ramos (5)

Penalties: Ramos (3)

Sharks 20 (10)

Tries: Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2)

Penalties: Bosch (2)