Sharks coach Everitt comes out swinging for Bosch: 'He gets ridiculed each week'

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said the criticism that's been directed at his flyhalf Curwin Bosch has been unfair.

Bosch was held responsible for the Sharks' 21-5 loss against Edinburgh last week.

Bosch scored 17 points in the Sharks' 51-3 hammering of the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship clash on Friday.

Bosch came in for the Sharks' 21-5 loss to Edinburgh last week, but came back to form in the Sharks' 51-3 hammering of the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park on Friday.

Everitt said Bosch's hard work doesn't get recognised and people only harp on about the mistake that he makes.

The Sharks forwards had a flawless game and so did Bosch, who kicked 17 points from four conversions and three penalties.

"I suppose that depends on what people define what a performance is. It could be the way he runs the attack or the way he defends," Everitt said.

"I don't think people know that Curwin has made 17 out of 19 tackles leading into this game and before that, he was criticised for that.

"This poor guy doesn't get compliments. He gets ridiculed each week. Last week, he missed a kick in front of the poles and that was a talking point of his poor performance

"It is his job to kick that ball over the poles and he didn't. We went for the 5m kick, which Frans Steyn does, and he overcooked it, like most internationals. He got ridiculed for it."

Everitt said he had no qualms with picking Bosch for the Dragons game as he felt Bosch played well against Edinburgh despite the adverse scoreline for the Sharks.

"He managed the game well last week and he kicked well, which is why we picked him this week," Everitt said.

"I'm happy that he had his kicking boots on and he kicked exceptionally well in this game."