Sharks coach Everitt says a way will be found in Am's Japan's absence

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said Lukhanyo Am's exit was inevitable, but the timing wasn't something they planned for.

Am's off to Japan for a two-month stint that leaves the Sharks without their prime midfielder for important home United Rugby Championship games.

Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will start in midfield for the Sharks against the Scarlets on Friday.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said the timing of Lukhanyo Am's temporary move wasn't ideal, but they'll need to find a way to cope without him.

Am's joined the Kobe Steelers on a short-term deal and his departure coincides with a run of home games in the United Rugby Championship.

The first is Friday's date against Scarlets at Kings Park where the Sharks will pair Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward in midfield.

Everitt said Am should have left at the end of last year, but the Omicron Covid-19 variant got in the way of that move.

"He was always going to go. It was just unfortunate that we've got this run of home games and we're sitting eighth on the log that he has to go," Everitt said.

"It's a deal that we signed with him and we must honour that. There's no hard feelings between the two of us.

"Him leaving for the short stint in Japan was the small sacrifice that we made to be able to keep him at the Sharks in the long term."

The Scarlets may be without their Welsh international contingent campaigning in the Six Nations, but Louw and Ward aren't a combination that would keep any team awake at night.

That's the conundrum Am has left with the Sharks on his short-term exit that takes away his multi-skills, but Everitt has faith in his new combination.

"Lukhanyo's absence has opened up the door for Jeremy at outside centre. He's played well when he's played for the Sharks," Everitt said.

"He can have another opportunity and he and Marius have performed admirably. It's a great opportunity for them to play URC together."

A player the Sharks have missed, but will be pressed into service soon is Australian international Ben Tapuai.

Everitt acknowledged that Tapuai's absence has been felt, but he will be back in the Currie Cup next week, from where he'll press a case for the URC group.

"We have missed Ben's experience that he's brought to the table in the few games that he's been with us," Everitt said.

"He's on his way back to full recovery and he's trained fully with the team this week and he'll be in action in the Currie Cup next week."