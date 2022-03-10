United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Sharks coach Everitt says a way will be found in Am's Japan's absence

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sean Everitt. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Sean Everitt. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • Sharks coach Sean Everitt said Lukhanyo Am's exit was inevitable, but the timing wasn't something they planned for.
  • Am's off to Japan for a two-month stint that leaves the Sharks without their prime midfielder for important home United Rugby Championship games.
  • Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will start in midfield for the Sharks against the Scarlets on Friday.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said the timing of Lukhanyo Am's temporary move wasn't ideal, but they'll need to find a way to cope without him. 

Am's joined the Kobe Steelers on a short-term deal and his departure coincides with a run of home games in the United Rugby Championship.

The first is Friday's date against Scarlets at Kings Park where the Sharks will pair Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward in midfield.

Everitt said Am should have left at the end of last year, but the Omicron Covid-19 variant got in the way of that move.  

"He was always going to go. It was just unfortunate that we've got this run of home games and we're sitting eighth on the log that he has to go," Everitt said.

"It's a deal that we signed with him and we must honour that. There's no hard feelings between the two of us.

"Him leaving for the short stint in Japan was the small sacrifice that we made to be able to keep him at the Sharks in the long term."

The Scarlets may be without their Welsh international contingent campaigning in the Six Nations, but Louw and Ward aren't a combination that would keep any team awake at night.

That's the conundrum Am has left with the Sharks on his short-term exit that takes away his multi-skills, but Everitt has faith in his new combination.

"Lukhanyo's absence has opened up the door for Jeremy at outside centre. He's played well when he's played for the Sharks," Everitt said.

"He can have another opportunity and he and Marius have performed admirably. It's a great opportunity for them to play URC together."

A player the Sharks have missed, but will be pressed into service soon is Australian international Ben Tapuai.

Everitt acknowledged that Tapuai's absence has been felt, but he will be back in the Currie Cup next week, from where he'll press a case for the URC group.

"We have missed Ben's experience that he's brought to the table in the few games that he's been with us," Everitt said.

"He's on his way back to full recovery and he's trained fully with the team this week and he'll be in action in the Currie Cup next week."

Teams

Sharks:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche 

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Tito Bonilla, 23 Werner Kok

Scarlets:

TBA

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksunited rugby championhshipsean everittlukhanyo amdurbanrugby
Fixtures
Fri 11 Mar 22 19:10 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Scarlets
Hollywoodbets Kings Park
Sat 12 Mar 22 16:05 PM (SAST)
Bulls
Munster Rugby
Loftus Versfeld
Sat 12 Mar 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Leinster Rugby
Kingspan Stadium
View More
Results
Sun 06 Mar 22
Ospreys 27
Zebre 22
Sat 05 Mar 22
Munster Rugby 64
Dragons 3
Sat 05 Mar 22
Scarlets 35
Glasgow Warriors 10
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Leinster Rugby
12
10
49
2. Ulster Rugby
12
9
45
3. Munster Rugby
11
8
40
4. Glasgow Warriors
12
8
39
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo