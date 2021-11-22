United Rugby Championship

Sharks coach highlights areas of concern ahead of URC resumption

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Sean Everitt
Sean Everitt
Sean Everitt has highlighted areas of concern ahead of Saturday's United Rugby Championship match against Welsh side Scarlets in Durban.

Everitt addressed reporters after his side's 40-34 loss to the Cheetahs in the Toyota Challenge in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

The Sharks mentor was particularly upset at their defence and the manner in which the Cheetahs cracked open the short side.

"We probably were not as desperate as we should have been," Everitt said.

Everitt was also not happy with the "work-rate" of his charges, especially in terms of bouncing off the ground and getting back on their feet while defending.

"There were also moments on attack where we should have taken our opportunities," Everitt added.

"At times in the game, we were in control and played some good rugby. We didn't get the result and there is a lot we can learn from this."

Everitt also noted that their set pieces "deteriorated" as the game wore on and that it needed to be fixed ahead of their resumption in the URC.

The Sharks are currently third in the South African Shield - and 14th on the overall standings - having won only one four of four games on their European tour.

They lost to Munster (42-17), Glasgow Warriors (35-24), beat Ospreys (27-13) and lost to Cardiff (23-17).

Saturday's clash at Kings Park kicks off at 17:30.

