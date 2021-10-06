United Rugby Championship

1h ago

Sharks coach Sean Everitt believes raft of changes will strengthen team ahead of Ospreys test

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sean Everitt
Sean Everitt
Steve Haag/Gallo Images
  • Sharks coach Sean Everitt said the changes made for Friday's United Rugby Championship game against the Ospreys in Swansea.
  • One of the changes made is that of Curwin Bosch, who has been replaced by Anthony Volmink at fullback.
  • The Sharks, like the Bulls and Stormers, have yet to register a win in the United Rugby Championship.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said the changes his made to the team that will face the Ospreys on Friday in Swansea will strengthen them.

The most noticeable omission is that of Curwin Bosch, who's out of the match-day 23 completely with Anthony Volmink replacing him at fullback.

Other players missing from last week's 35-24 loss against the Glasgow Warriors are hooker Fezokuhle Mbatha and wing Yaw Penze through injury.

"We don't feel the changes we've made will weaken the team. In fact, the changes we've made will strengthen the team," Everitt said.

"Apart from Fez Mbatha and Yaw Penxe, who are carrying injuries, we're on par with the best team that we could pick."

Like the Bulls and the Stormers, the United Rugby Championship has proven to be a difficult tournament for the Sharks.

Their surrenders haven't been as meek as the Bulls and while they haven't subjected themselves to meek surrenders like the Stormers, the pressure to produce results is growing on them.

Everitt said the amount of rugby the Sharks have played this year has influenced the changes made for Friday's encounter, along with the need to win.

"We looked at the team as a whole, the games that we've played in and looked at the Currie Cup and we've played a lot of games towards the end of the Currie Cup," Everitt said.

"A lot of the changes are rotational while some of them are performance-based, so we thought of freshening up the group.

"It is a four-week tour and we've brought a few youngsters with us to give them experience, but we know we still need to win."

Teams

Ospreys

TBA

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Gerbrandt Grobler, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu 

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Dylan Richardson, 22 Sanele Nohamba, 23 Werner Kok

 

