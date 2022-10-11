Sharks coach upbeat despite big defeat: 'Not many teams have scored 34 points against Leinster'

Despite his side's 54-34 defeat to Leinster in Dublin, Sharks coach Sean Everitt says there were enough positives to take from the game.

The Sharks were well in the contest for 60 minutes before a late blitz by the hosts saw them rack up a big win.

The Sharks' leaky defence cost them dearly as Leinster ran in eight tries.

The Durbanites, however, scored five tries of their own and their coach feels this was no mean feat at the RDS Arena.

5 talking points | URC Round 4: A welcome throwback to the early days of Super 12

"The boys tried really hard, the effort was there, the energy they displayed on the field to fight to the end was really good," Everitt told the Sharks' official website.

"Unfortunately, individual errors cost us dearly. We were up against a class outfit, (flyhalf) Johnny Sexton was world-class and he put us under enormous pressure. But in saying that, we're really pleased to have scored five good tries, although we're not happy to concede 50 points.

"Not many teams have scored 34 points against Leinster, let alone five tries, so there are a lot of positives to take out of this game and we'll just continue to grow with this young group."

WATCH | Mallett, Paulse urge Sharks duo to improve defence: 'Son, you need to make those tackles'

The Sharks toured without a number of their star Springboks and Everitt was happy that they managed to beat Zebre and the Dragons.

"Our goal for this tour was to come away with at least 10 points and we achieved that," the coach said.

The Sharks are back home this week and will face Scottish outfit Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park on Saturday (16:05 kick-off).

The Glasgow Warriors, who are coached by South African Franco Smith, are riding high after beating the Bulls 35-21 last weekend.